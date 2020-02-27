 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Russian drama Beanpole will devastate you, and not only once you realize how young its director is

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Viktoria Miroschnichenko and Vasilisa Perelygina star in Kantemir Balagov's Beanpole.

Liana Mukhamedzyanova/Courtesy of TIFF

  • Beanpole
  • Directed by Kantemir Balagov
  • Written by Kantemir Balagov and Aleksandr Terekhov
  • Starring Viktoria Miroschnichenko and Vasilisa Perelygina
  • Classification 18A; 130 minutes

rating

It was either the sign of film festival fatigue or the sometimes unexpected obstacle that came with encountering a sincerely challenging piece of art – or both – that I left my screening of Beanpole this past TIFF with a knot in my stomach and a fog in my skull. It was a struggle I carried with me throughout the festival, and the year, and the long winter that has followed. Which must mean the film did something, in fact a lot of things, right.

Kantemir Balagov’s second directorial effort – don’t look up how old he is; it will only make you feel terrible – is loosely adapted from Svetlana Alexievich’s The Unwomanly Face of War, and follows two severely traumatized women in 1945 Leningrad. Iya (Viktoria Miroshnichenko) is a kind but awkward nurse prone to seizing up, while the charismatic Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina) has returned from fighting on the front lines to news that’s beyond horrific. Both women attempt to rebuild their lives by relying on each other, though in very different fashions and with results that will simultaneously compel and repel audiences.

At just 28 years old (oops, there’s his age; sorry) Balagov displays the cinematic skills of an auteur at least twice his life experience, and both lead actresses are captivating – an especially remarkable feat given that neither had acted on-screen before. Originally, I felt that as Balagov peeled back the layers of Iya and Masha’s stories, Beanpole felt less like a deep cut and more like a scratch. But it was a scratch that lingered far longer than I anticipated. I originally wanted the film to devastate me, to kill me with emotion and character, and was unreasonably annoyed that I initially walked away only wounded. Little did I know that I would be witness to a slow death – a beautiful kind of agony.

Story continues below advertisement

Beanpole opens Feb. 28 at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto (tiff.net)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies