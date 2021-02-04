Open this photo in gallery Barbara Sukowa, right, and Martine Chevallier in Two of Us. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Two of Us

Directed by Filippo Meneghetti

Filippo Meneghetti Written by Filippo Meneghetti and Malysone Bovorasmy

Filippo Meneghetti and Malysone Bovorasmy Starring Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier

Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier Classification PG; 99 minutes

CRITIC’S PICK

Life is often cruel, and the complications of it are even crueller. Fortunately, director Filippo Meneghetti uses the beautiful, heartbreaking Two of Us (Deux) to shine a dazzling light on the complexities of both – especially as they pertain to romance, family and the expectations we place on our loved ones.

Set in a small unnamed French town, the story revolves around retirees Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier), who live in the same apartment building and have been in a secret relationship for decades. But while Nina’s keen for them to finally build a life together in Rome (where they first met), Madeleine remains conflicted: her adult children are in the dark about this realm of her life, and she’s not ready to open up about it. But that’s when an unexpected event forces the hands of both women, and their relationship is forever changed.

As visually stunning as it is profound, Two of Us is an incredible exploration of what it means to love and be loved in return. And while Sukowa’s passionate and remarkable performance is heart-stopping, Chevallier’s quieter moments will make an indelible mark on your heart, changing the way you see others and even yourself.

Two of Us is available digitally on-demand, including Apple TV/iTunes and the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox, starting Feb. 5.

