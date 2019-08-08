Open this photo in gallery Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. George Kraychyk/Handout

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Directed by: Andre Ovredal

Andre Ovredal Written by: Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman (based on the children’s book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz)

Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman (based on the children’s book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz) Starring: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush and Austin Zajur

Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush and Austin Zajur Classification: 14A; 108 minutes

It is what it says it is, and nothing more. Set in 1968 – why, I’m not sure – Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark gets right to it. It’s Halloween, Donovan’s Season of the Witch is playing, there’s a creepy scarecrow in the cornfield at the edge of small-town America and a few uncool high school kids go to a haunted mansion on the year’s spookiest night. There they tell their befriended young stranger (and the audience) about the town’s prominent turn-of-the-century family and an outcast daughter who poisoned children and told stories (written in the blood of those children!). Zoe Colletti is excellent as Stella Nicholls, your standard teen-film heroine who beats herself up for causing her mother to abandon her family years earlier even though it’s totally not her fault. At times the film seems like a horrifying Nancy Drew story or a more sophisticated Scooby-Doo episode without the dog and with a face full of spiders. Told against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and the 1968 presidential campaign, the tense-enough fright fest ends with a suggestion of a sequel and the election of Richard Nixon. America’s “long dark night” wasn’t over like Nixon said it would be, but that’s a scary story for another day.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark opens Aug. 9.