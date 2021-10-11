 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

School-shooting drama Mass is an extraordinarily serious movie, but not a searing one

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Martha Plimpton, left, in a scene from Mass.

Courtesy of MK2 | MILE END

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Mass
  • Written and directed by Fran Kranz
  • Starring Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd and Reed Birney
  • Classification PG; 110 minutes
  • Available in select theatres starting Oct. 15

When Fran Kranz’s drama Mass premiered at this past January’s all-virtual Sundance Film Festival, the hype was, simply, ridiculous. Without in-person postscreening interaction to perhaps temper the film’s reception, the high-praise tweets started to flood the system all at once, each missive competing to outpraise the other. On the one hand, I get it: this past winter sucked for moviegoers (and everyone), so if a nicely acted little indie drama comes along out of nowhere, sure, let’s celebrate it. But the reaction also extended the truth of a Sundance maxim – the thin mountain in Park City, Utah, air tends to affect one’s judgment – to the online-only era.

So, several months and half a pandemic later: Does Mass work outside the environs of an on-edge film festival scene? Yes and no.

Story continues below advertisement

Kranz’s directorial debut is an extremely stage-y work – which, shockingly, is not adapted from a stage play – about two sets of parents working through extraordinary levels of anguish. On the one side are Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Martha Plimpton), whose teenage son was killed in a school shooting. On the other are Linda (Ann Dowd) and Richard (Reed Birney), whose teenage son was the shooter. The two families have gathered for a form of reconciliation, if that can be the word, in the drab meeting room of a local church.

Ostensibly, this is all the set-up needed to deliver an emotionally devastating drama that asks provocative questions about the nature of parenting, forgiveness and culpability. But Kranz’s screenplay, while initially sly in revealing the exact reasons why these families have been summoned, merely plops the Big Theme of “grief” down, like an decorative ornament in a church basement, and lets it sit there for an hour and a half.

The first-time filmmaker, best known for his twitchy comic-relief performances in various Joss Whedon projects (Dollhouse, Cabin in the Woods, Much Ado About Nothing), assembles a tremendous amount of talent here. Isaacs, Plimpton, Dowd and Birney are all utterly committed to the script, and if forced to pick a MVP, I suppose Birney would come out slightly on top as a father who must forever regret his lack of involvement. Yet Kranz can’t quite figure out a way to make his characters’ collective misery cinematically interesting. This is a serious movie, but not a searing one.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies