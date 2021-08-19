 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Sci-fi thriller Reminiscence delves into the power of memory, but its weak plot remains forgettable

Sarah Hagi
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman as Nick Bannister, a war veteran and a private investigator of sorts, as he and his partner and fellow ex-vet, Watts (Thandiwe Newton), navigate the seedy underworld of Miami, submerged thanks to climate change.

Warner Bros.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Reminiscence
  • Directed by Lisa Joy
  • Written by Lisa Joy
  • Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.
  • Rating PG-13
  • Available in Theaters and HBO Max August 20

Sometimes a film experience is so heavily steeped in world-building, it barely takes the time to make sense. Reminiscence, written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, is a futuristic film noir fashioned as a mystery that travels not through time, but memory – and in the process of blending genres, doesn’t leave much of an impression.

Reminiscence has a plot so convoluted, it’s hard to trust my own memories of my experience as a viewer. The film stars Hugh Jackman as Nick Bannister, a war veteran and a private investigator of sorts – he investigates the mind, and memory – as he and his partner and fellow ex-vet, Watts (Thandiwe Newton), navigate the seedy underworld of Miami, submerged thanks to climate change. They live in a future where people only come out at night because it’s too hot during the day, and everyone’s constantly ankle-deep in water (unless they are wealthy, in which case they live on drier land). This future is so depressing, people are constantly reliving their best memories of the less-soggy past – an approach also used in criminal court cases. When a mysterious woman Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) enters Bannister’s life before exiting as quickly as she came, he stops at nothing to find out the truth of her disappearance.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Cliff Curtis, left, as Cyrus Boothe, and Daniel Wu as Saint Joe in Reminiscence.

Warner Bros.

During certain moments in Reminiscence, it’s clear that Joy had a vision for the film. The futuristic depiction of a Miami under water is a surprisingly strong backdrop to the story, adding much-needed layers of texture to the very thin story. The rest of the details – about the war Bannister and Watt fought in, the political turmoil that ends up being a major plot point, and the exact rules of memory extraction – are all hardly explained. And this isn’t because the film tries not to explain these things – in true noir style, Bannister’s voiceover is ever-present, detailing the surroundings and his thought process.

Regardless, veteran actors Ferguson, Jackman and Newton all do their absolute best to make you feel like their characters are actual people. Bannister and Watts are platonic life partners with an easy chemistry that feels natural (though not romantic). As Mae – who truly has no characteristic beyond being beautiful, sad and mysterious – Ferguson does her absolute best to make you understand why anyone would care about her disappearance in the first place.

Open this photo in gallery

Veteran actors Ferguson, Jackman and Newton all do their absolute best to make you feel like their characters are actual people.

Warner Bros.

Overall, Reminiscence pushes the limits of how much a movie can make sense if it is constantly attempting to explain the rules of the world it is presenting to you. For a film about memories, Reminiscence is ultimately truly forgettable.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies