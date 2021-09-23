 Skip to main content
Film Review

Sébastien Pilote’s Maria Chapdelaine is a lush adaptation of the classic 1914 novel

Kate Taylor
Sara Montpetit in a scene from Maria Chapdelaine.

Laurence Grandbois-Bernard/Courtesy of MK2 Mile End

  • Maria Chapdelaine
  • Directed by Sébastien Pilote
  • Written by Sébastien Pilote
  • Starring Sara Montpetit, Sébastien Ricard, Hélène Florent, Gilbert Sicotte, Gabriel Arcand, Danny Gilmore, Martin Dubreuil, Arno Lemay, Charlotte St-Martin, Thomas Haché, Henri Picard and Xavier Rivard-Désy.
  • Classification G, 2h 38m
  • Available in theatres Sept. 24

The 1914 novel Maria Chapdelaine, a backwoods romance written by the French immigrant Louis Hémon and based on his experiences as a labourer in the Lac Saint-Jean area, became an international bestseller and a high-school staple in both French and English. Its nationalist tale of hard-working habitants has been adapted multiple times and Sébastien Pilote’s new take reveals no particular reason to revisit the story but does produce a lush version filled with rich detail about the back-breaking work of clearing land. There are wonderfully quiet performances here from Sébastien Ricard and Hélène Florent as the long-suffering couple dedicated to carving themselves a good acreage out of the northern bush. As their daughter, the title character, newcomer Sara Montpetit does delicate work playing the 17-year-old who must decide between a city slicker and the boy next door after her fiancé dies in a snowstorm. Today’s YA generation is unlikely to appreciate the monosyllabic performances and stately pace, but Pilote delivers a beautiful film in the tradition of the Quebec canon.

