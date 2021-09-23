Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.
- Maria Chapdelaine
- Directed by Sébastien Pilote
- Written by Sébastien Pilote
- Starring Sara Montpetit, Sébastien Ricard, Hélène Florent, Gilbert Sicotte, Gabriel Arcand, Danny Gilmore, Martin Dubreuil, Arno Lemay, Charlotte St-Martin, Thomas Haché, Henri Picard and Xavier Rivard-Désy.
- Classification G, 2h 38m
- Available in theatres Sept. 24
The 1914 novel Maria Chapdelaine, a backwoods romance written by the French immigrant Louis Hémon and based on his experiences as a labourer in the Lac Saint-Jean area, became an international bestseller and a high-school staple in both French and English. Its nationalist tale of hard-working habitants has been adapted multiple times and Sébastien Pilote’s new take reveals no particular reason to revisit the story but does produce a lush version filled with rich detail about the back-breaking work of clearing land. There are wonderfully quiet performances here from Sébastien Ricard and Hélène Florent as the long-suffering couple dedicated to carving themselves a good acreage out of the northern bush. As their daughter, the title character, newcomer Sara Montpetit does delicate work playing the 17-year-old who must decide between a city slicker and the boy next door after her fiancé dies in a snowstorm. Today’s YA generation is unlikely to appreciate the monosyllabic performances and stately pace, but Pilote delivers a beautiful film in the tradition of the Quebec canon.
In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)