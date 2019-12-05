 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Film Review

She Never Died finds feminist power in body-ripping horror

Anne T. Donahue
Special to The Globe and Mail
Oluniké Adeliyi stars in director Audrey Cummings's She Never Died.

  • She Never Died
  • Directed by Audrey Cummings
  • Written by Jason Krawczyk
  • Starring Oluniké Adeliyi
  • Classification 14A
  • 89 minutes

rating

To put it plainly, after watching even a few minutes of She Never Died (the companion to He Never Died starring Henry Rollins), it’s clear that any of us would be lucky to watch Oluniké Adeliyi read the phone book, her weekly grocery list or nod even a friendly hello. Fortunately, director Audrey Cummings gives her so much more to do, and as a result, we’re treated to 90 minutes of an actor thriving in a role as a versatile, powerful, bewitching character.

Lacey (Adeliyi) is cursed immortal who, on top of trolling for body parts to consume, finds herself fighting against a human-trafficking ring at the behest of a detective named Godfrey (played by Peter MacNeill). In the midst of it, she rescues and befriends a smart, savvy young woman named Suzzie (Kiana Madeira), and from there we watch as the two unapologetically do what’s necessary (like ripping someone’s heart out – literally) to ensure the end of this particular circle of psychopaths.

But while the plot is arguably quite easy to follow and rich character backstories were lacking, the real draw exists in the relationships between Lacey, Suzzie and Godfrey’s right-hand police officer, Janice (Katie Messina). In those, we witness a feminist ethos become as rich as the fight scenes, particularly as each character accepts the task at hand and comes to understand that they’re the only ones who can help each other.

She Never Died opens Dec. 6 in Toronto

