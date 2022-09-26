Skip to main content
film review
Kate Taylor

The Good House

Directed by Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky

Written by Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky and Thomas Bezucha, based on the novel by Ann Leary

Classification R; 114 minutes

Opens in theatres Sept. 30

Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky adapt the popular novel by Ann Leary about Hildy Good, a successful New England real estate agent who spends her days with clients snagging nice homes in a gentrifying seaside town near Boston, and her nights with a bottle of Merlot. The plot features various tired TV formulas but is rescued by a highly observant performance from Sigourney Weaver, who knows this brittle WASP type – well-dressed, sharp-tongued and hard-drinking.

The directors capture her wry voice through the simple expedient of having her narrate her story straight to the camera. Add the ever sympathetic Kevin Kline as her old flame, a working-class knight-in-shining-armour, and a certain charm emerges. So, if you can ignore an ending ripped straight from the AA playbook, there’s minor fun to be had along the way.

