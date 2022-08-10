Grace Caroline Currey stars as Becky in Fall.Lionsgate

Fall

Directed by Scott Mann

Scott Mann Written by Scott Mann and Jonathan Frank

Scott Mann and Jonathan Frank Starring Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Classification PG; 107 minutes

PG; 107 minutes Opens in theatres Aug. 12

God bless August, the home of high-concept, low-budget movie trash. And this stretch of the summer could use all the cheap thrills it can get, given that the major studios have decided to take the month off, content to let streamers and Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train have the schedule to themselves. But while the new thriller Fall has all the elements in place for a lazy air-conditioned matinee, it is just too janky and amateur – too direct-to-video, as these types of films were once called – to fulfill the promises of an August at the multiplex.

Blessed with a killer poster and conceit – best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) find themselves at the top of a 2,000-foot-high radio tower in the middle of the desert – Fall arrives with so much no-brain-necessary promise. How did those crazy girls get up there? How are they going to get down?? Will there be vultures or other airborne threats involved??? So many questions! And in the hands of a low-but-high-brow genre artist like, say, Jaume Collet-Serra (whose 2016 thriller The Shallows stranded Blake Lively in the middle of a shark-infested ocean), Fall’s answers might have been nail-bitingly entertaining.

But the film’s deficits are apparent immediately, when director Scott Mann opens with a flashback climbing sequence filling in Becky and Hunter’s backstory that is as embarrassing as it is devoid of tension. Things get worse from there – the dialogue is chock full of such gems as, “If you’re scared of dying, that’s no way to live” – before momentarily picking up. Literally: When the thrill-seeking friends begin their ill-advised ascent up the radio tower – for fun! – Mann manages to briefly ratchet up the anxiety, twisting the screws (or loosening them on the tower’s ladder, as the case may be) until the squirms become part of the game.

Once Becky and Hunter, left, played by Virginia Gardner, are at the top of a 2,000-foot-high radio tower, the script runs all out of ideas, resulting in a number of fake-out dream sequences to fill the time.

But once Becky and Hunter are up there, Mann and Jonathan Frank’s script runs all out of ideas, resulting in a number of fake-out dream sequences to fill the time, as well as one late-film twist that will frustrate those who hadn’t already pieced it together.

I would say that Fall is best experienced on the biggest screen you can find – sky-high thrills, with a sky-high canvas and all that – but I fear that would only magnify its flaws. Blame Mann’s tedious, one-trick direction, the cringe-y performances from Currey and Gardner, the weak visual effects, or the fact that the best actor here, the ever-slumming Jeffrey Dean Morgan, doesn’t even get up on the dang tower.

“Life is fleeting,” Hunter says at one point, “you have to do something that makes you feel alive.” I agree: Go outside, instead of watching Fall in the dark.

Fall is held back by Scott Mann’s tedious, one-trick direction, the cringe-y performances from Currey and Gardner, and the weak visual effects,Lionsgate

