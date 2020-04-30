 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Film Reviews

Film Review

Streaming roundup: What’s new in films and television on Netflix, Crave, CBC Gem, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video

Catch up on new releases from March and April, whether you’re looking for a movie or a show to binge

What to WatchStreaming televisionStreaming films

Run on HBO/Crave.

Run on HBO/Crave.

HBO / Crave

Streaming television

Amazon Prime Video

  • The Capture has an intricately woven plot anchored in the issue of constant surveillance

AppleTV+

CBC Gem

Crave

  • HBO’s Run is a wild, strange, romantic ride for the risk-taking viewer (read our interview with showrunner Vicky Jones)
  • The Plot Against America: History upended in a chilling cautionary tale
  • HBO’s Westworld is back to drive you crazy with season 3, and thank goodness for that

CTV Drama Channel

  • Killing Eve’s third season is killing it with dazzling energy and surprises

FX

  • Mrs. America is a superbly-told story of the conservative backlash against feminism (read our interview with star Cate Blanchett and executive producer Stacey Sher)

Netflix

Open this photo in gallery

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix.

Netflix

  • How to be good: Ricky Gervais explores it all in second season of After Life
  • Dare Me is set in the world of competitive high-school cheerleading
  • Feel Good: A Canadian makes a deliriously British rom-com
  • How one Mississauga teen beat out 15,000 other girls to star in Mindy Kaling’s new series Never Have I Ever
  • Ozark’s third season is better but still messy and addictive
  • The English Game, from Downton Abbey’s creator, is a sweet, sporting diversion
  • The Valhalla Murders is the perfect crime-drama binge of the moment
  • Tiger King is a hit because it makes our strange time more bearable
  • No sex, no sin: Why Too Hot to Handle is an icky hit

(Return to top)


Streaming films

Amazon Prime Video

  • Selah and the Spades is the Clueless-meets-Godfather teen drama you never knew you needed (3 stars)

CBC Gem Hot Docs at Home series

  • 9/11 Kids looks at American life through the eyes of the children sitting with George Bush that morning
  • A Secret Love tells the story of a real-life League of Their Own player from Canada
  • Finding Sally digs deep into Ethiopia’s diplomatic past for a whopper of a family secret
  • Fake-art doc Made You Look sharply stokes skepticism of the one per cent’s favourite hobby (3 stars – read our interview with director Barry Avrich)

Crave

  • HBO’s Bad Education offers Hugh Jackman the role of a lifetime (3 stars)

Netflix

Coffee & Kareem, streaming on Netflix.

Coffee & Kareem, streaming on Netflix.

Justina Mintz/Netflix

  • All Day and a Night gives Jeffrey Wright his delayed due, while affirming Ashton Sanders’s star power, too (3 stars – releases May 1)
  • Coffee & Kareem offers a double-double of vulgar trouble, thanks to Canadian director Michael Dowse (3 stars – read our interview with star Taraji P. Henson)
  • Dangerous Lies is the Dollar Store version of Knives Out (1 star)
  • Give Chris Hemsworth thriller Extraction a shot, if only for its tremendous one-shot action centrepiece (2.5 stars – read our interview with director Sam Hargrave)
  • Love Wedding Repeat wants to be the Groundhog Day of marriage movies, but you’re best off saying, ‘I don’t’ (2 stars)
  • Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story is a welcome shift from Netflix’s lurid true-crime docs (3 stars)
  • United Nations drama Sergio fights the good fight, but succumbs to overly sexy silliness (2 stars)
  • The Half of It is the admirably moodier cousin to the streaming giant’s sunny YA rom-com family (2.5 stars – releases May 1)
  • The Platform is either the perfect, or worst, satire to watch while under COVID-19 self-isolation (3.5 stars)
  • Tigertail is a beguiling blend of generational-divide drama and coming-to-America tension (3 stars – read our feature on director Alan Yang)
  • Uncorked is a family drama as smooth, and safe, as merlot (2.5 stars)
  • Zippy and dark The Willoughbys is here to save you from your Frozen 2-on-repeat nightmare (3 stars)

On-demand

Blood Quantum.

Blood Quantum.

Prospector Films

  • The wild, genre-hopping Bacurau’s innovative digital release may be the lifeline indie cinemas need right now (3.5 stars)
  • Canadian zombie movie Blood Quantum is sharp colonialism take-down slash sticky splatter-thon (3 stars – read our interview with director Jeff Barnaby and actor Michael Greyeyes)
  • Amateur and sloppy film Cave Rescue washes all the drama out of the 2018 Thai survival story (1.5 stars)
  • Sloppy shoot-'em-up Guns Akimbo makes the Crank films look like subtle masterpieces of nuance (1 star)
  • Abortion drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always is a quietly devastating look at women’s health, and empathy (3.5 stars)
  • Jesse Eisenberg-starring Resistance mines, but also mimes, a familiar Second World War story (2 stars – available on Apple TV)
  • Unofficial Braveheart sequel Robert the Bruce is for anyone who has yet to see Mel Gibson’s epic. Or Netflix’s Outlaw King. Or read a history book (1.5 stars)
  • Gerrymandering documentary Slay the Dragon turns politics’ least sexy word into a cri de coeur (3 stars)
  • Swallow nearly chokes on its freak-show depiction of a genuine mental-health disorder (2 stars)
  • Canadian drama Tammy’s Always Dying sorta tries, and sorta fails, to redeem Felicity Huffman (2 stars – releases May 1)
  • The Informer is big and bloody ridiculousness, and another example of a lost Joel Kinnaman opportunity (2 stars)
  • Canadian director Johnny Ma’s China-set To Sing to Live explores clashes between the old and new with empathy (3 stars – available on iTunes Canada)
  • Why the glitter-drenched kiddie karaoke of Trolls World Tour might change the movie industry (2.5 stars)
  • Timely but nerve-racking horror film Vivarium asks what it would be like if you could never escape your home (2.5 stars)
  • Satanic-panic thriller We Summon the Darkness struggles to deliver itself from evil (2 stars)

(Return to top)

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
