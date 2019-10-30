 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

The Cave artfully tells the story of an underground Syrian hospital and the woman who runs it

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad tells the story of an underground field hospital in the province of Ghouta in The Cave.

National Geographic / Courtesy of Mongrel Media

  • The Cave
  • Directed by Feras Fayyad
  • Starring Amani Ballour
  • Classification: R
  • 95 minutes

rating

The idea to move an emergency room underground was simple, according to the diaries of a young, female Syrian pediatrician: “As simple as the death lurking of the surface.”

Those are the words of Dr. Amani Ballour, the subject of an artful, poised and intimate documentary about the civil war in Syria and a subterranean hospital in a bombed-out and besieged area on the outskirts of Damascus. As if the conditions aren’t dire enough – the soothing sounds of Prokofiev, Mozart and Tchaikovsky are a substitute for sedatives and anesthesia – Ballour faces intense sexism. “Women should stay at home, not work,” she is told by a man seeking medicine (of which there is barely any at all).

The film is directed by Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad, whose Oscar-nominated Last Men in Aleppo focused on search-and-rescue specialists who work in the city’s rubble. Because Fayyad was unable to safely enter the area to shoot The Cave, he hired three local cinematographers to capture the heartbreaking drama and camaraderie of the medical team.

Story continues below advertisement

Their upbeat morale is striking – one half expects to see a “hang in there, it’s almost Friday” poster on the wall. A subtext of the film is a focus on classical music, as if to ask how humans can be capable of both intense beauty and ruthless inhumanity. Fayyad overdoes it a bit with his string-laden soundtrack. One scene uses horror-film music, while the end-credits song – with its refrain of “make it stop" – is cloying.

It’s no surprise the film won the People’s Choice Documentary Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Cave opens on Nov. 1 in Toronto, with other Canadian cities to follow.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter