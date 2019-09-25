- Abominable
- Directed by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman
- Written by Jill Culton
- Featuring the voices of Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson
- Classification PG
- 97 minutes
They say Abominable. You’ll say “adorable.”
This animated feature from DreamWorks and director Jill Culton (a storyboard artist for the Pixar films Toy Story, A Bug’s Life and Monsters Inc.) offers up a plucky Chinese adolescent heroine and a young Yeti who needs to be back in his Himalayan home. It’s an adventure yarn, a morality tale and an Asian travelogue, all wrapped up in a big furry ball of fun – which is actually the best description of the film’s giant puppy of a beast.
The Yeti has escaped from a locked-down laboratory and landed in highly urban Shanghai, where protagonist (and self-proclaimed loner) Yi lives with her widowed mother and pork-dumpling-obsessed grandmother. A standard pursued-by-villain romp ensues, with bursting blueberries and chase scenes less interesting than a supernatural monster whose low-octave humming achieves a momentary and much-needed harmony with nature.
Music has charms to soothe the savage breast. Abominable has charms to soothe the savage child.
Abominable opens Sept. 27