Abominable

Abominable

Directed by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman

Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman Written by Jill Culton

Jill Culton Featuring the voices of Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson

Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson Classification PG

PG 97 minutes

rating

They say Abominable. You’ll say “adorable.”

This animated feature from DreamWorks and director Jill Culton (a storyboard artist for the Pixar films Toy Story, A Bug’s Life and Monsters Inc.) offers up a plucky Chinese adolescent heroine and a young Yeti who needs to be back in his Himalayan home. It’s an adventure yarn, a morality tale and an Asian travelogue, all wrapped up in a big furry ball of fun – which is actually the best description of the film’s giant puppy of a beast.

The Yeti has escaped from a locked-down laboratory and landed in highly urban Shanghai, where protagonist (and self-proclaimed loner) Yi lives with her widowed mother and pork-dumpling-obsessed grandmother. A standard pursued-by-villain romp ensues, with bursting blueberries and chase scenes less interesting than a supernatural monster whose low-octave humming achieves a momentary and much-needed harmony with nature.

Music has charms to soothe the savage breast. Abominable has charms to soothe the savage child.

Abominable opens Sept. 27