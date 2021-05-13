 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Those Who Wish Me Dead sees Angelina Jolie fight fire (and assassins) with fire (and knives)

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah in Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Emerson Miller/Warner Bros

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Those Who Wish Me Dead
  • Directed by Taylor Sheridan
  • Written by Taylor Sheridan, Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, based on the novel by Michael Koryta
  • Starring Angelina Jolie, Aidan Gillen and Jon Bernthal
  • Classification R; 100 minutes

Critic’s pick

I had to check the calendar a few times while watching the new thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, so convinced was I that it was a late-August movie. You know the type of film by now: mid-budget, mid-stakes, sorta ridiculous, with just enough famous faces and promotional oomph to make an impression during the dying days of summer. I guess I was surprised that director Taylor Sheridan’s film was instead arriving smack in the middle of spring, where heavier hitters usually tread. But nothing should surprise anyone these days.

Story continues below advertisement

Before I go further, I should clarify: late-August movies aren’t by definition bad. Many can be worthwhile – sturdy blue-plate specials after a summer of fatty, deep-fried junk cinema. To continue the tortured metaphor, Those Who Wish Me Dead is solid meat-and-potatoes fun – it knows its job, gets it done with minimal fuss and leaves its audiences full and satisfied.

It is also somewhat coy. At least in its marketing, which positions the film as a big Angelina Jolie star vehicle. Sure, the actress is here playing Hannah, a Montana smokejumper (yes!) who is battling personal demons (double yes!) but also suddenly becomes charged with protecting a young boy from a pack of mysterious assassins (triple yes!). And the actress, infrequently seen in non-Maleficent roles these days, is more than effective. Jolie gives Hannah enough emotional depth to make you care whether or not she survives the many, many, many attempts on her life by man and nature.

But Jolie is, by my crude estimate, only onscreen for about 50 per cent of the film. Those Who Wish Me Dead is more of a three-pronged affair, and all the better for it. There is Hannah’s story, but also a near-equal amount of time devoted to the local sheriff (Jon Bernthal) and his pregnant wife (Medina Senghore), as well as the cold-blooded antics of the film’s villains (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult, an oddball pairing that works).

Everyone plays the material dead-serious, and even though the script at one point requires several characters to outrun a giant wall of fire, the sincerity works. Bernthal, who reteams with Sheridan after being the best thing about the director’s wobbly 2017 thriller Wind River, is especially good as the small-town lawman who knows his fate better than anyone.

Listen: let’s not pretend that Those Who Wish Me Dead is a work of art. Or that it reaches the hardcore-action heights of, say, Cliffhanger or The River Wild, to name just two works that Sheridan apes. But sometimes you simply want to see a movie star stab a guy in the chest while a raging inferno burns in the background. Even if it’s not August.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is available on-demand, including Apple TV/iTunes and the Cineplex Store, starting May 14, the same day it opens in Canadian theatres, dependent on public health restrictions

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies