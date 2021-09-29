 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Thrilling No Time to Die is the Bond we’ve been waiting an entire pandemic for

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.

Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • No Time to Die
  • Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
  • Written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
  • Starring Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek
  • Classification PG; 163 minutes
  • Available in theatres starting Oct. 8

Critic’s Pick

All right, let’s get this out of the way. The new James Bond thriller No Time to Die will leave you shaken … and stirred! It has a licence to … thrill! Its long delay was worth every … Moneypenny!

Story continues below advertisement

There, I think I got most of that hacky movie-critic yak out of my system. Which is not the easiest thing to do, given that the 25 official Bond movies have sometimes traded on those same hoary 007-isms (I’m looking at you, Pierce Brosnan era). I would also like to say that’s not so much the case with No Time to Die, which has been marketed, for longer than anyone wanted, as a deadly serious capstone to Daniel Craig’s up-and-down deal with the intellectual-property Devil. But this film, more than any other Craig entry, is an adventure caught between two Bonds. It is both eager to distinguish itself from the series’ shaggiest shenanigans but also happy to embrace them whenever it feels things threaten to get too heavy. The result is an overlong and conceptually loopy thing – but when it works, which let’s say is, oh, I dunno, 83 per cent of the time, it offers one helluva view … to kill! (Sorry, sorry.)

Open this photo in gallery

No Time to Die is finally seeing its release after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

It also requires a thorough understanding of 2015′s Spectre, which is unfortunate, given that the film – released what seems like an entire Bond-actor lifetime cycle ago – is the second-worst of the Craig canon. (Quantum of Solace is the worst, for those ready to fight.) To simplify things: at the beginning of No Time to Die, Bond is still with Madeleine (Léa Sedoux), the daughter of evil uppity-up Mr. White, who himself was working for super-evil criminal mastermind Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), who happened to be James’s foster brother, and … wait, I’m getting too deep into things, which is a sin often shared with No Time to Die’s script. Let’s make things Roger Moore-epoch easy and just say that Madeleine and James are now fighting a foe, the ridiculously named Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), who has a shared dislike of Blofeld. As well as an unplaceable accent and a severe facial deformity to match the biggest Bond villains.

Don’t worry, though: the story, which also ropes in James’s CIA buddy Felix (Jeffrey Wright) and the whole MI6 crew (including a new 00 agent played by Lashana Lynch), doesn’t occupy much of the film’s pleasure centres. Those are instead provided by a series of thrilling action set-pieces that wed spectacle with genuine emotion. I may not have much invested in which evil organization’s flunkies are chasing James to capture which MacGuffin, but No Time to Die makes sure that my eyes are following each and every oh-whoa stunt. As well as guaranteeing that I actually care about whether (or, really, how) Bond gets out of this one.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga is the first American to ever direct a Bond film, which I suppose must say something about No Time to Die’s sensibility, aesthetic and/or its place in the British cultural vortex. Yet the director isn’t here to add his own unique touch so much as ensure he delivers what audiences expect, and to generally the highest level of craftsmanship. Fukunaga’s best-known work, the child-soldier drama Beasts of No Nation and the first season of HBO’s True Detective, wrung propulsive action from humanity’s darkest corners. I suppose there are hints of that slick cruelty in spots of No Time to Die – Safin’s secret-island HQ has a thing or two to say about the toxic legacies that parents leave their children – but mostly, Fukunaga is here for a good time.

And a long time. At 163 minutes, this is a mission that takes no shortcuts, even if they’re narratively advisable. Blame the four writers – including Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who might be responsible for the half-a-dozen genuinely funny jokes – credited with ensuring that the screenplay ties up every loose end of Craig’s tenure. Or lay the fault with Fukunaga, who stretches out his finale to include what appears to be a wholly unnecessary single-take homage to Goldeneye (the N64 game, not the movie). Either way, the length is ultimately a small price to pay for an extremely handsome, no-expense-spared globe-trotting kill-fest.

Open this photo in gallery

As Lyutsifer Safin, Rami Malek reaches, sometimes successfully, for the wackadoo heights that a Bond villain requires.

Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Definitely not shouldering any blame are the performers. It is only a day after the film’s world premiere – simultaneous critic screenings were held in London and on both North American coasts Tuesday, to maximize franchise fealty – and Malek is already getting dragged. But I’ll play Lyutsifer’s advocate and argue that he’s reaching, sometimes successfully, for the wackadoo heights that a Bond villain requires. No one will ever top Mads Mikkelsen’s ice-cold Le Chiffre from Casino Royale, but Malek recognizes the cartoon he’s been tasked with playing, and embraces the ludicrousness. The same goes for Waltz, far better in smaller doses as an imprisoned Blofeld, who here gets to play Hannibal Lecter to Bond’s Clarice Starling. Meanwhile, Craig’s Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas pops in for a far-too-brief appearance as a CIA newbie, knocking absolutely everyone dead.

And Craig? He’s as impressive as ever, letting James be brick wall and big ol’ softie, depending on the story’s obligations. No Time to Die doesn’t offer him the rough-and-tumble intensity of his Casino Royale debut – though it does briefly allow him to pay homage to, I think, Nicolas Cage’s characters in both The Rock and Con Air – but it does cement his legacy as the second-most charismatic actor to ever convince audiences that alcoholism and murder are super-cool. Mission accompli- … ah, I almost let another Bond banality slip out. I’ll do better next time … to die!

Story continues below advertisement

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies