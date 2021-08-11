 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Udo Kier dazzles discreetly in the divine dramedy Swan Song

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Swan Song follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Pat Pitsenbarger, played by Udo Kier, who sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past and collect beauty supplies to style a former client's final hairdo.

Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Swan Song
  • Directed by Todd Stephens
  • Written by Todd Stephens
  • Starring Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge
  • Classification N/A; 105 minutes
  • Opens Aug. 13 on video on demand

Critic’s pick

Pat Pitsenbarger lives in the past and worries about the changing social mores. “I wouldn’t even know how to be gay anymore,” he sighs. To which an old friend snappily replies, “Tell that to your pant suit.” The sassy exchange is typical of Swan Song, a touching dramady starring the great German character actor Udo Kier as a retired hairdresser and occasional drag performer who’s lost his glitter and just about everything else.

Story continues below advertisement

Swan Song is inspired by a real life figure – a “true icon,” according to Todd Stephens, the writer-director who set this story in his hometown of Sandusky, Ohio. Pat spends his days in a nursing home, lounging in a shabby recliner. His hobby is collecting napkins from the dining room. That he wears sensible shoes tells us how far into malaise this one-time dandy has descended.

It’s quite a film Stephens has made. The quick plot line is that Pat busts out of the nursing home to fix the hair of a deceased socialite for her funeral. So, something from the One More Job files. It’s deeper than that, however. Some might call Swan Song quirky, but better adjectives would be compassionate and commentative. Among his other gay-themed films, Stephens’s autobiographical Edge of Seventeen from 1998 is of the coming of age genre. Let’s call Swan Song coming of aged.

When Pat walks out of the nursing home, he’s leaving his present behind in search of past that is, to his disappointment, long gone. His old house has been demolished. The ozone-destroying hair product he once used is no longer the industry standard. What happened to the chandelier that once hung glamorously at the drag bar he once frequented? “It got old and they took it down,” he is told. Moreover, the drag bar itself is set to close. “Where will we dance?” Pat wonders.

Open this photo in gallery

Some might call director Todd Stephens' Swan Song quirky, but better adjectives would be compassionate and commentative.

Courtesy of Mongrel Media

But it’s 2021. The LGBTQ crowd can dance wherever they want now. Sitting on a park bench, Pat marvels at a gay couple with their child. Living in the past, he still can’t bring himself to describe his late partner (David, who died of AIDS) as a lover. He carefully refers to him as a “friend” instead.

Swan Song, then, is tribute not only to the real-life Pat Pitsenbarger, but to the past generations of people like him who came out when it was unsafe to do so. The veteran actor Kier’s performance as a formerly fancy figure is brilliantly understated.

To his amazement, Pat is remembered by many of the townspeople. How could they forget the Liberace of Sandusky? A middle-aged saleswoman named Sue recalls that Pat once gave her a Dorothy Hamill bob-cut decades earlier. Her husband thought it was too short, yet she “never felt prettier.” Sue doesn’t charge Pat for a dashing mint-green leisure suit. The scene is brief, but it’s one of the film’s depictions of small-town sympathy and small acts of kindness.

Stephens’s script is economical – there’s not an ounce of fat to this film. He directs with a deft touch; Swan Song never gets stuck in sentimentality. Small exchanges are sharp bits of commentary: “I knew my place,” Pat says, about his role as a hairstylist. The soundtrack is campily divine. A late-film cameo from Linda Evans as the dead diva in need of one last makeover is worth the wait.

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, Swan Song is about legacy. Not just how we will be membered by others, but how we will remember ourselves.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies