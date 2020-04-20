 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Unofficial Braveheart sequel Robert the Bruce is for anyone who has yet to see Mel Gibson’s epic. Or Netflix’s Outlaw King. Or read a history book

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Angus Macfadyen reprises his role from Braveheart as the title character in Robert the Bruce.

Metro International

  • Robert the Bruce
  • Directed by Richard Gray
  • Written by Eric Belgau and Angus Macfadyen
  • Starring Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison and Jared Harris
  • Classification N/A; 124 minutes

rating

The new historical drama Robert the Bruce arrives as a curious set of twin propositions. The first: Would you like an unofficial sequel to Braveheart that again stars Angus Macfayden as the Scottish freedom fighter Robert the Bruce ... but is wholly absent Mel Gibson’s William Wallace, not to mention everything else (scope, cast, gore, budget) that made Gibson’s 1995 Oscar-winner so memorable? No, you say? All right. Well, how about this second offer: Would you like a different, thriftier, chaster version of David Mackenzie’s 2018′s historical epic Outlaw King, which also focused on the post-Wallace legacy of Robert the Bruce, but had the good fortune to star charismatic leading man Chris Pine, feature a much-discussed glimpse of Pine’s penis, and was financed by the deep pockets of Netflix? No to that one, too, huh?

Well, then I have nothing good to tell you, and neither does Robert the Bruce director Richard Gray. It’s a shame, because Gray must have felt extraordinarily, blindly passionate about Robert’s struggles in 14th-century Scotland – so much so that he failed to realize that anyone even mildly interested in the historical figure would have already seen more skilled, and more generously financed, productions.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Jared Harris stars as John Comyn.

Metro International

Or perhaps the blame for this misbegotten drama should be placed on the shoulders of Macfayden. By starring, co-writing and producing a film that resurrects the meatiest role of his career – now a quarter-century in the rearview – the Glasgow actor has crafted a too-obvious vanity project. And a rather boring one at that.

Instead of chronicling and/or dissecting Robert’s decades-long journey to fight for what he believes in, and placing that in Scotland’s cultural and political context, Gray and Macfayden spend most of their film plunking a sullen, near-silent Robert down on a farm with a beautiful widow (Anna Hutchison) and some cute kids, where he learns some valuable life lessons before going on his merry way to make history.

It is certainly a different approach than Gibson or Mackenzie took with their films, so points for that. But different storytelling methods don’t automatically translate to good or even meagerly interesting ones. And for Gray to film the thing in Montana (!) with a host of poorly accented American actors (!!) and pretend that Macfayden has barely aged a day since we last saw his Robert in Braveheart (!!!) quadruples down on the production’s misguided decision-making.

Unless you are a direct descendant of Robert the Bruce, or perhaps part of the Macfayden clan, you’re better off letting this particular version of history get lost in the sands of time.

Robert the Bruce is available digitally on demand starting April 24

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies