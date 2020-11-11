 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Vince Vaughn’s Freaky is the serial-killer body-swap comedy you never knew you needed

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vince Vaughn stars as the Blissfield Butcher in Freaky.

Universal Pictures

  • Freaky
  • Directed by Christopher Landon
  • Written by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy
  • Starring Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton and Alan Ruck
  • Classification R; 101 minutes

rating

3 out of 4 stars

It is always nice to see a talented filmmaker find and embrace a genre without shame. For Christopher Landon, his calling just happens to be in the supernarrow niche of high-concept horror-comedies. Specifically: high-concept horror comedies that rework family-friendly conceits to delightfully disgusting effect.

In Landon’s 2017 surprise hit Happy Death Day, the director brazenly repurposed the over-and-over-again concept of Groundhog Day to tell a zippy serial-killer tale. His even better follow-up, 2019′s Happy Death Day 2U, lovingly tweaked the time-travel shenanigans of Back to the Future. And now, in Freaky, Landon openly riffs on that long-plundered staple of weekend-afternoon viewing, the body-swap movie – just with a lot more arterial spray and bifurcated bodies.

Landon’s latest confection, though, has the added bonus of a secret comedic weapon: Vince Vaughn. Lately, the Wedding Crashers and Fred Claus star has been playing around in the small but hard-to-ignore conservative-cinema industry, taking intensely dead-serious roles in such decidedly un-woke productions as Hacksaw Ridge, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and Dragged Across Concrete. But in Freaky, Landon shrewdly exploits Vaughn’s high-comedy past while also riffing on his more recent lean toward repulsive creepiness.

Story continues below advertisement

At the beginning of Freaky, Vaughn plays the Blissfield Butcher, a masked killer in the Jason Voorhees mode who is on a killing spree in Anywhere, USA. But when the Butcher stabs his latest victim, high-school wallflower Millie (Kathryn Newton), with an ancient Aztec dagger at the stroke of midnight on Friday the 13th, it’s body-swap time. Now Millie’s spirit is trapped inside the frame of a towering psychopath, while the Butcher is able to walk around in Millie’s shoes with easy access to his favoured prey, ie. hard-partying, promiscuous teenagers.

Open this photo in gallery

Kathryn Newton, who plays high-school wallflower Millie, aces her role-flips.

Universal Pictures

Can Millie reverse the curse before 24 hours are up? Will she and her diverse cast of friends be able to stop the Butcher from slaughtering the football team? Will there be jokes about the proper use of pronouns?

The answers may not surprise you, but Landon is not aiming to break new ground here – only to use well-trod territory for his own gag- and gross-out-happy ends. This is candy-coloured mayhem, bright and snappy and enjoyably wince-inducing in its desire to disgust. And just as Vaughn can easily play both male murderer and winsome teen girl, so, too, can the charming Newton ace her required flips.

And now, we wait for Landon’s spin on, I dunno, The Parent Trap. Except the twins this time are evil spirits. I’ll expect my cheque in the mail any day now, Christopher.

Freaky opens Friday Nov. 13 (that’s right) in theatres across Canada, dependent on local health restrictions

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies