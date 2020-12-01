- Rocks
- Directed by Sarah Gavron
- Written by Theresa Ikoko
- Starring Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali and D’angelou Osei Kissiedu
- Classification N/A; 93 minutes
There’s a scene in Rocks, the volatile teen drama from director Sarah Gavron, where a posse of adolescent girls takes a train trip, laughing raucously as they shoot videos on their phones and blow bubbles with their gum. Adult passengers in the vicinity might be ready to scream, but the adult viewer can only delight in their energy and their joy. And yet joy can be scarce in this story about how Rocks (a heart-wrenching Bukky Bakray) copes when her depressive mother disappears, leaving her to look after her little brother. (He is played by the charming D’angelou Osei Kissiedu and is the source of the gentle comedy that saves this piece from its darkest tendencies.)
With exuberant naturalism from its non-professional actors and a standout performance from Kosar Ali as Rocks’s best friend, the film covers the highs and lows of female adolescence with compelling sensitivity. Canadian viewers may have difficulty following the South London patois, but they will instantly recognize the multicultural immigrant milieu in which Rocks is set.
Rocks is available on TIFF’s digital Bell Lightbox starting Dec. 1
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.