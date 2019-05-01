 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Warning to parents: Don’t buy what the boring and crass UglyDolls movie is trying to sell

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Warning to parents: Don’t buy what the boring and crass UglyDolls movie is trying to sell

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Pitbull are among the voices featured in Kelly Asbury's UglyDolls.

STX Entertainment

  • UglyDolls
  • Directed by Kelly Asbury
  • Written by Alison Peck
  • Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Pitbull
  • Classification PG
  • 87 minutes

rating

The best children’s movies tell a story first, and sell toys second. Even Toy Story, a movie with its commercial aspirations right in the title, was more concerned with exploring complex themes and developing compelling characters than it was with moving truckloads of Buzz Lightyears (though it did that, too).

The new animated film UglyDolls is a lazy flip, its main intention to foster the toy-aisle bond between kids and its quasi-hideous title characters. Director Kelly Asbury’s 87-minute ad for David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim’s line of plush toys focuses on Moxy (voiced by Kelly Clarkson), a cheerful plaything who, along with her fellow factory-reject friends, spends her days pining to be purchased for a child. That’s it.

There is sloppy lip service to the idea of acceptance (“It’s our differences that make us shine!” is one of many blunt lines of dialogue delivered by your children’s favourite stars like, um, Blake Shelton and Charli XCX, I guess?), a handful of forgettable songs, and perhaps appropriately ugly visuals (more likely a result of the film’s small US$45-million budget).

Story continues below advertisement

Buyer beware.

UglyDolls opens May 3

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter