This week’s new releases

Sorry We Missed You is a deeply sad and essential evisceration of the gig economy

Pixar’s Onward is a delightful family-friendly answer to Lord of the Rings

The Steve Coogan-headlining runway-to-reality satire Greed is actually good

The Way Back makes room for a basketball court full of clichés

Wendy is yet another retelling of J.M Barrie’s Peter Pan

Canadian sex and misery drama Lie Exposed is pornography for dummies

Run This Town is as regrettable as Rob Ford’s Toronto City Hall scandals

Also: Your best streaming bets for this March 7-8 weekend

Sorry We Missed You

Directed by Ken Loach

Written by Paul Laverty

Starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood and Rhys Stone

Classification 14A; 101 minutes

rating

Sorry We Missed You examines the world of predatory zero-hour contracts, and how the new normal of precarious employment through the gig economy can destroy an otherwise solid family. Frequent collaborators screenwriter Paul Laverty and director Ken Loach follow up their 2016 Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake with a story that is so of the moment, it will be looked back on as the first of its kind to tackle the dangers of how the gig economy preys upon society’s most vulnerable. (Opens March 6)

Onward

Directed by Dan Scanlon

Written by Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley and Keith Bunin

Featuring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Classification G; 109 minutes

rating `

Like other Pixar hits such as WALL-E, Up, Monsters Inc. and the Toy Story series, Onward is a delightful family movie that packs an emotional punch. And manifests itself in a physical afterthought. Onward tells the story of teenage elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt), who embark on a quest to connect with their dead father and rediscover the magic forgotten by the modern, suburban world they live in. (Opens March 6)

Greed

Written and directed by Michael Winterbottom

Starring Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher and David Mitchell

Classification 14A; 104 mins

rating

Filmmaker Michael Winterbottom has a knack for choosing the storytelling mode that best suits his material – in Greed’s case, it’s a rhizomatic structure as complex as the sprawling economic shell game it explains. As it follows the exploits of self-made retail billionaire Sir Richard McCreadie (Steve Coogan) leading up to his Gladiator-themed birthday party, the satire dissects the way layers of glamour, capitalism, vanity and celebrity interconnect and maintain the fast-fashion supply chain’s garment worker exploitation. (Opens March 6)

The Way Back

Directed by Gavin O’Connor

Written by Brad Ingelsby

Starring Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal and Michaela Watkins

Classification 14A; 108 minutes

rating `

The Way Back is not a basketball movie. It’s a grief/booze/recovery movie. But it follows a familiar playbook: Our hero is down at the tip-off, up at the halftime buzzer, has a rough third quarter and then drives hard to the end – though the film dearly hopes that its big finish is not the one you expect. Throughout, Affleck does his best acting in years – charming where he can be, a jerk when the story requires it. (Opens March 6)

Wendy

Directed by Benh Zeitlin

Written by Benh Zeitlin and Eliza Zeitlin

Starring Devin France, Yashua Mack and Shay Walker

Classification PG; 112 minutes

rating

With his second film Wendy, Wes Anderson contemporary Benh Zeitlin seems to be falling into a different sort of loop – a rerun that’s more rote than refined. It doesn’t help that Zeitlin chose, as his long-in-the-works follow-up to 2012′s come-from-nowhere sensation Beasts of the Southern Wild, to make yet another retelling of J.M Barrie’s Peter Pan, a story by now as familiar as one’s own shadow. (Opens March 6 in Toronto, March 13 in Montreal and Vancouver, and March 20 in other Canadian cities)

Lie Exposed

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

Written by Jeff Kober

Starring Leslie Hope, Bruce Greenwood and David Hewlett

Classification 14A; 85 minutes

rating

Lie Exposed is a new Canadian drama that uses tintype photography as the connective narrative tissue to tell a half-dozen stories of romantic dissatisfaction. The film’s dominating thread follows Torontonian Melanie (Leslie Hope), an alcoholic who ditches her husband Frank (Bruce Greenwood) for Los Angeles – every Canadian actor’s dream! – where she begins an affair with a near-wordless tintype photographer (played by the film’s screenwriter, Jeff Kober). (Opens March 6 in Toronto and Vancouver)

Run This Town

Written and directed by Ricky Tollman

Starring Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev and Damian Lewis

Classification R; 93 minutes

rating

Yeah, it’s not good. Writer/director Ricky Tollman has turned the true story of Rob Ford’s crack video into a fake cris du coeur for millennials. The scandals of the late Toronto mayor are now just background; Run This Town’s plot focuses on the tribulations of three twentysomethings itching to break into journalism and politics, but disheartened that there’s no room for them. Or perhaps they are quietly, day-to-day running journalism and politics, yet getting no credit for it. The movie wants to have it both ways, but proves neither. And that’s only one of its problems. (Opens March 6)

Also: What’s new and noteworthy to stream

Two shows and a film to watch on Amazon Prime, Crave and Netflix this weekend.

This weekly guide was compiled by Lori Fazari, with reviews from Nathalie Atkinson, Aparita Bhandari, Sarah Hagi, Barry Hertz, Johanna Schneller and Lara Zarum.