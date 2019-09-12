- This week's new releases
- The ambitious Hustlers is more Goodfellas than Showgirls
- Keira Knightley gives a taut performance in solid docu-thriller Official Secrets
- Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! marks the quiet return of Morgan Spurlock
- Canadian thriller Freaks is not as extreme as you might anticipate
- The Goldfinch should have never flown away from its literary perch
Hustlers
- Directed by Lorena Scafaria
- Written by Lorena Scafaria, based on the magazine article by Jessica Pressler
- Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles
- Classification R; 109 minutes
More Goodfellas than Showgirls, writer-director Lorena Scafaria’s latest feature is a masterful example of knowing how to reel in one’s audience while commanding they stay for more. Hustlers is an ambitious film, one that seeks to balance its crime narrative with sharp comedy, and its slick marketing veneer with storytelling depth, all while housing a powerhouse bill of female actors whose presence together is already larger than life. (Opens Sept. 13)
Official Secrets
- Directed by Gavin Hood
- Written by Gregory Bernstein, Sara Bernstein and Gavin Hood (based on The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War, by Marcia Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell)
- Starring Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Adam Bakri, Indira Varma, Rhys Ifans and Ralph Fiennes
- Classification 14A; 112 minutes
In the brooding docu-thriller Official Secrets, Keira Knightley portrays Katharine Gun, a British intelligence translator who leaked top-secret information concerning international arm-twisting by the United States in its hell-bent push for the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The film’s trailer suggests a level of suspense the film itself fails to deliver, as this well-acted political drama plays out in the open. (Opens Sept. 13)
Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!
- Directed by Morgan Spurlock
- Written by Morgan Spurlock and Jeremy Chilnick
- Classification PG; 93 minutes
In the original Super Size Me, Morgan Spurlock spent a month eating nothing but Big Macs, Quarter Pounders and fries (so many fries) in a gonzo experiment that explored the rise of obesity and the power of the fast-food industry. In Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, Spurlock does a 180 and actually opens a fast-food restaurant of his own – a chicken-sandwich joint on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio. The sequel explores the changes implemented by the fast-food industry since Super Size Me, but his main target is “Big Chicken,” which has surpassed beef as America’s favourite flesh. (Now available digitally)
Freaks
- Written and directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein
- Starring Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern and Lexy Kolker
- Classification R; 104 minutes
Writers-directors-producers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein’s latest film, Freaks, is one of several releases in the past decade that toys with the truth of its source of violence. Here, a seven-year-old girl named Chloe (Lexy Kolker) has been kept locked inside her house for years by her seemingly paranoid and overprotective father (Emile Hirsch). Without spoiling the film for new viewers, the twist here in regard to what is and what isn’t real comes somewhat earlier than it should, in as much as the story that follows its reveal can’t quite carry itself without its previous narrative devices. (Opens Sept. 13)
The Goldfinch
- Directed by John Crowley
- Written by Peter Straughan
- Starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright
- Classification R; 149 minutes
Turning author Donna Tartt’s polarizing 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winner into a film was never going to be easy – the novel is 784 pages of wild coming-of-age Dickensian tragedy and pop-outrageousness, spread across decades and continents. But it didn’t have to be so frustratingly difficult, either. Telling the up-and-down life story of New York antique dealer Theo (Ansel Elgort as a young man, Oakes Fegley as a boy), whose mother was killed in a museum bombing, The Goldfinch gets the momentum of Tartt’s work all wrong. (Opens Sept. 13)
This weekly guide was complied by Lori Fazari, from reviews by Sarah-Tai Black, Barry Hertz, Mark Medley and Brad Wheeler.