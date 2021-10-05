 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Wild horror film Lamb will do mutton for your parental anxieties

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Hilmir Snær Guðnason and Noomi Rapace in a scene from Lamb.

Courtesy of A24

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Lamb
  • Directed by Valdimar Johannsson
  • Written by Valdimar Johannsson and Sjon
  • Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason and a lamb
  • Classification R; 106 minutes
  • Available in theatres starting Oct. 8

In honour of the worldwide success of Netflix’s Squid Game, let’s play Lamb Game. As in: describe the new Icelandic horror film Lamb without spoiling what the new Icelandic horror film Lamb is actually about.

It’s tricky. I suppose if you guess, “Um, something to do with a lamb …?” you’d be right. Partially. But there is also a line of dialogue tucked into Lamb’s script that more accurately gets at the film’s bones, and marrow. It is uttered when the childless and quiet farmer Maria (Noomi Rapace) is watching television, and asks her similarly tight-lipped husband Ingvar (Hilmir Saer Gudnason) to repeat what one character just said onscreen: “Something about folk tales, I think.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lamb is something like a folk tale, Iceland-icized: dark, mysterious, with a creeping sense of dread, and a moral lesson that may or may not work, depending on your tolerance for CGI surprises.

With its release this weekend from A24, Lamb joins a long line of indie-cool pretty-horror from the U.S. distributor. And when the film works – such as its early scenes capturing disturbed barnyard behaviour, as well as the passages documenting the day-to-day routines of Maria and Ingvar – director Valdimar Johannsson’s debut crawls under your skin before worming its way into your heart. But then … something … happens, and you either buy into Lamb’s parenting-is-hell conceit or you don’t.

A few elements help ease the film’s outrageousness, including Rapace and Saer Gudnason’s skills at sinking into their loving and perhaps overly committed family unit. And Eli Arenson’s cut-through-the-fog cinematography lends the couple’s rural homestead a beautiful uneasiness. But Johannsson’s film also entrusts its audience with caring about a character that is brought to life through some truly wobbly puppetry and visual effects – a combination so aesthetically shaky that the result may well be intentionally bad. But if Johannsson aimed to make a point about, perhaps, the reality parents want to see versus the reality they’re presented with, then it’s muddied in execution.

And then there’s the ending, which arrives like a parody of an A24 horror movie. More Tusk than, say, the goat who runs wild in The Witch. I won’t make the obvious joke and say it’s baaad. But its sheep thrills are mutton to write home about, either.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies