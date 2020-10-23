Memories of Murder
Directed by Bong Joon-ho
Written by Bong Joon-ho and Sung-bo Shim
Starring Kang-ho Song
Classification N/A; 132 minutes
For those Canadians who are lucky enough to live in areas where theatres are still open, your choices are not limited to the rather paltry new titles being offered by major Hollywood studios. For instance, this week homegrown distributor Elevation Pictures is re-releasing the 2003 South Korean masterpiece Memories of Murder, the breakthrough work for director Bong Joon-ho, better known as the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind last year’s hit Parasite.
While Memories of Murder doesn’t contain the sharp satirical bite of Bong’s Academy Awards favourite, it does deftly reveal the early promise of an endlessly curious, form-challenging cinematic mind. Tracing a long, frustrating, and at times darkly funny investigation into the crimes of a rural South Korean serial killer, Memories of Murder is a thrilling and stomach-churning ride.
For those who recall its acclaimed debut, there is no better moment to revisit the film. For those who are just discovering Bong, the timing is even better. For everyone else, well, you can see Disney’s not-screened-for-critics horror movie The Empty Man. Choose wisely.
Memories of Murder opens Oct. 23 in select theatres across Canada, dependent on local health guidelines
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.