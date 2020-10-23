 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Film Reviews

Film Review

With few new big-screen movies, there’s no better time to revisit Bong Joon-ho’s pre-Parasite epic Memories of Murder

Barry Hertz
Open this photo in gallery

Elevation Pictures is re-releasing the 2003 film Memories of Murder, the breakthrough work for director Bong Joon-ho.

Elevation Pictures

Memories of Murder

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Written by Bong Joon-ho and Sung-bo Shim

Starring Kang-ho Song

Classification N/A; 132 minutes

rating

3.5 out of 4 stars

For those Canadians who are lucky enough to live in areas where theatres are still open, your choices are not limited to the rather paltry new titles being offered by major Hollywood studios. For instance, this week homegrown distributor Elevation Pictures is re-releasing the 2003 South Korean masterpiece Memories of Murder, the breakthrough work for director Bong Joon-ho, better known as the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind last year’s hit Parasite.

While Memories of Murder doesn’t contain the sharp satirical bite of Bong’s Academy Awards favourite, it does deftly reveal the early promise of an endlessly curious, form-challenging cinematic mind. Tracing a long, frustrating, and at times darkly funny investigation into the crimes of a rural South Korean serial killer, Memories of Murder is a thrilling and stomach-churning ride.

For those who recall its acclaimed debut, there is no better moment to revisit the film. For those who are just discovering Bong, the timing is even better. For everyone else, well, you can see Disney’s not-screened-for-critics horror movie The Empty Man. Choose wisely.

Memories of Murder opens Oct. 23 in select theatres across Canada, dependent on local health guidelines

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

