 Skip to main content

Film Reviews With odd-ball antics, Cold Case Hammarskjold heats up a chilling conspiracy long forgotten

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

With odd-ball antics, Cold Case Hammarskjold heats up a chilling conspiracy long forgotten

Brad Wheeler
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In Cold Case Hammarskjold, Swedish private investigator Goran Bjorkdahl, left, and documentary filmmaker Mads Brugger, right, hit the road to unravel the mysterious death of a former United Nations secretary-general, uncovering a heinous crime in the process.

Tore Vollan/Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Cold Case Hammarskjold

Directed by: Mads Brugger

Starring: Mads Brugger and Goran Bjorkdahl

Story continues below advertisement

Classification: PG; 127 minutes

rating

Open this photo in gallery

To great effect, Brugger's film combines all the conspiratorial weirdness of Oliver Stone’s JFK with the documentarian's gonzo-journalism shenanigans.

Tore Vollan/Courtesy of Mongrel Media

In preparation for his documentative inquiry into the mysterious 1961 plane crash in Africa that killed United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjold, the Danish filmmaker, journalist and provocateur Mads Brugger prepared peculiar provisions for himself and Swedish private investigator Goran Bjorkdahl: Two shovels, two cigars and a pair of pith helmets “to protect our Scandinavian skin.”

The shovels would come in handy – when rabbit holes turn up nothing, the inimitable Brugger is happy to dig more of his own.

Open this photo in gallery

The documentary follows Brugger and Goran Bjorkdahl as they dig up details on the mysterious death of UN secretary-general Dag Hammarskjold in a 1961 plane crash in Africa.

Tore Vollan/Courtesy of Mongrel Media

The documentary is a gas, with all the conspiracy-theory weirdness of Oliver Stone’s JFK, but with the added attraction of Brugger’s gonzo-journalism shenanigans. Some six years in, after roaming around archives in Africa and Europe and conducting an “enormous amount of interviews with elderly, white, liver-spotted men,” the filmmaker is discouraged that his leads involving Belgian mercenaries, a secret African society and a diabolical man dressed in white had resulted in more questions than answers. But then, as he attempts to salvage his “shipwrecked” film with crafty narrative techniques and other “tricks of the trade,” Brugger and his mild-mannered sidekick come across vital new information.

Maybe it’s real or maybe it’s wackadoodle, but a cold-case investigation is heated up considerably and imaginatively by Brugger’s charismatic film.

Cold Case Hammarskjold opens Aug. 16 in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter