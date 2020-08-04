 Skip to main content
Film Reviews

Film Review

Yet another version of The Secret Garden is the cinematic equivalent of wilted flowers

Barry Hertz
Dixie Egerickx stars as Mary Lennox in director Marc Munden's The Secret Garden.

  • The Secret Garden
  • Directed by Marc Munden
  • Written by Jack Thorne, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett
  • Starring Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth and Julie Walters
  • Classification PG; 99 minutes

rating

2 out of 4 stars


There are a few truisms in the film industry, but its love of remakes and reboots and redos likely stands as the business’s one pure truth. Which is all fine and well, when new filmmakers bring something unique to the do-over proceedings. But Marc Munden’s 2020 version of The Secret Garden feels like it’s pulling a lot of dead flowers from the ground – and salting the earth in the process.

The latest adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 novel is not necessarily a bad film, just an unnecessary one. Given that we’ve already been treated to about a dozen film and TV (and anime!) adaptations, there is little that Munden and his creative team offer that is essential. If you’ve been alive for the past half-century, you likely know the plot’s narrative beats: Spoiled young Mary (Dixie Egerickx) is sent to live with her strict uncle (Colin Firth) after her family dies from cholera, and eventually discovers the secrets of her new Yorkshire home via a fantastical garden. Lessons are learned, extinguished loves are reignited and so forth.

It is fine enough if you have no access to, say, Agnieszka Holland’s beautiful, heartwarming 1993 version. Or the 1987 made-for-Hallmark-television version, which also featured Firth. But otherwise, best to get your kids outside growing their own garden, rather than planting them in front of this too-familiar adaptation.

The Secret Garden is available digitally on-demand starting Aug. 7

