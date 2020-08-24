 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

You Cannot Kill David Arquette, but this new wrestling documentary tries awfully hard

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Actor David Arquette's obsession with professional wrestling is the subject of the new documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

  • You Cannot Kill David Arquette
  • Directed by David Darg and Price James
  • Featuring David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Patricia Arquette
  • Classification R; 91 minutes

rating

2.5 out of 4 stars


Brutal honesty and even-more-brutal violence collide with the impact of a dozen body-slams in the new wrestling documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette. Shot over the course of two years, the film follows the fascinating and dangerous obsession that the actor, best known for his role in the Scream franchise, has with the world of professional (and scarily amateur) wrestling. But though the doc is candid about the actor’s flailing career and the physical stakes of getting inside a ring, the doc regrettably misses an opportunity to explore the blurred lines of fact and fantasy that the WWE itself is built upon.

For those who haven’t tracked Arquette’s career since, say, 2011′s Scream 4, there might be a glimmer of surprise that the actor has made a (somewhat reviled) name for himself on the wrestling circuit. What started off as a promotional stunt for his long-forgotten 2000 comedy Ready to Rumble has turned into a full-blown commitment for Arquette, who is seeking the fame and rabid fanbase that Hollywood simply hasn’t bestowed upon him. (“At the present time, my career is pretty crappy,” he says to the camera.)

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Arquette's affilliation with pro wrestling began with a promotional stunt for the 2000 film Ready to Rumble.

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

This path gets very dark very quickly, with candid interviews from Arquette's actress sister Patricia and his ex-wife Courtney Cox revealing highly uncomfortable insights. Then there are the injuries that David inflicts upon his body, the societal embarrassment he undergoes in pursuit of his dream, and the backlash from more purist wrestling fans, who aren't too keen on welcoming an actor into their world of, um, actors.

It is riveting, deeply depressing stuff – and would be more engaging if co-directors David Darg and Price James had decided to explore the many similarities that movie-making and wrestling share, such as their devotion to putting on a highly fictional show. Instead, the pair mostly ignore that thematic angle in favour of brutal action and light comedy. Still, the film leaves a bruise as large as those stomped onto Arquette’s chest. Call it Scream 5: Ring of Terror.

You Cannot Kill David Arquette is available digitally on-demand starting Aug. 28

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies