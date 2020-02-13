- This week's new releases
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire will ignite every flame you might have
- The Photograph proves romance isn’t dead
- Nose to Tail is yet another film about a broken, angry man
- Sonic the Hedgehog is a delight for fans of the original video game
- Downhill is a cautionary tale on remaking an original film
- Also: Your best streaming bets for this Feb. 15-16 weekend
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Written and directed by Céline Sciamma
- Starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel
- Classification R; 121 minutes
Passionate, elegant and devastatingly romantic, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire earns every right to slowly burn itself into your mind and heart. In 18th-century Brittany, artist Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint the portrait of an Italian noblewoman’s reclusive daughter, Héloïse (Adèle Haenel, from Sciamma’s Water Lilies). Soon enough, the pair disarm each other and form a bond intimate and profound. Sharply subverting the male gaze at every turn, Sciamma has created an unforgettable treatise on thwarted desire. (Opens Feb. 14 in Toronto and Vancouver)
The Photograph
- Written and directed by Stella Meghie
- Starring Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Chante Adams, Rob Morgan and Lil Rel Howery
- Classification PG; 106 minutes
Canadian writer/director Stella Meghie (Jean of the Joneses, The Weekend) has delivered – right on time for Valentine’s Day – an unabashed, golden-lit, swoon-inducing, capital-R Romance, starring two of the most gorgeous people you will ever see, Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield. A romantic drama requires an obstacle to be surmounted, and this is where so many modern films stumble. But Meghie has figured out a plausible modern barrier in The Photograph – the lifelong cautiousness of Mae (Rae), an assistant museum curator in Queens, N.Y., which was instilled in her by her peripatetic mother Christina (Chante Adams), an art photographer who prioritized her work over relationships. (Opens Feb. 14)
Nose to Tail
- Written and directed by Jesse Zigelstein
- Starring Aaron Abrams, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Salvatore Antonio
- Classification 14A; 82 minutes
With Nose to Tail, Canadian character actor Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, The Go-Getters) goes the whole hog, playing an emotionally repressed chef with severe anger management problems. A new Canadian microbudget film, Nose to Tail tells the story of Daniel, an alcoholic Toronto restaurateur operating in a sub-basement on College Street who wakes up still drunk the next morning and spends his ensuing 24 hours fighting with everyone who doesn’t cater to his whims. While writer-director Jesse Zigelstein paints an entertaining portrait of a man white-knuckling his way through a toxic-masculinity crisis – and Abrams is truly great – the movie’s slim 82-minute running time and limp antagonism from any supporting character who dares to challenge Daniel dilutes the story’s power. (Opens in Toronto, Calgary and Winnipeg on Feb. 14)
Sonic the Hedgehog
- Directed by Jeff Fowler
- Written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller (based on the Sega video game)
- Starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally
- Classification PG; 100 mins
It can be tricky to translate a beloved video game character to a live-action film, as the makers of Sonic The Hedgehog discovered last year, when its first trailer was released. The backlash from fans was swift and sent director Jeff Fowler back to the drawing board, delaying the film’s initial November 2019 release. The plot sees the world’s speediest – and sometimes bratty – hedgehog on the run from power-hungry villains, ending up on Earth via a portal opened by the golden rings in his possession. Fans will love the homages paid to the original video game, as well as the assortment of cheesy jokes and well-crafted zingers. (Opens Feb. 14
Downhill
- Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash
- Written by Nat Faxon, Jim Rash and Jesse Armstrong
- Starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Classification R; 86 minutes
Why remake a movie that could not possibly be improved upon? Why sand down the edges of a brilliantly spiky film? Why cast Will Ferrell in a role that pivots on the expression of subtle shifts in mood? To quote awards season’s most valuable player, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho: “the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles.” Downhill is based on Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund’s 2014 film Force Majeure, in which a family on a ski holiday in the French Alps finds their equilibrium disturbed by an incident early in the trip. (Opens Feb. 14)
This weekly guide was compiled by Lori Fazari, with reviews from Aparita Bhandari, Barry Hertz, Chandler Levack, Johanna Schneller and Lara Zarum.