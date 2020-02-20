- This week's new releases
- Ordinary Love remoulds the rare subject of long marriages with intense drama
- The Call of the Wild is a serviceable update of a familiar story
- Also: Your best streaming bets for this Feb. 22-23 weekend
Ordinary Love
- Directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn
- Written by Owen McCafferty
- Starring Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville
- Classification PG; 92 minutes
It’s hard to make a film about the middle of anything, especially a long marriage. The presumption is that if a couple has stayed together long enough, there’s no drama left. The new British film Ordinary Love solves its drama problem by choosing from Tom (Liam Neeson) and Joan’s (Lesley Manville) long marriage the year that Joan is diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer. But don’t be fooled. Although writer Owen McCafferty and co-directors Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn – themselves a married couple – get all the cancer stuff right, Joan’s disease isn’t the point. The point is to take a good, long look at that rarest of cinematic subjects: the good, long marriage. Manville and Neeson make a brilliant and – thank you, directors – age-appropriate couple. (Opens Feb. 21)
The Call of the Wild
- Directed by Chris Sanders
- Written by Michael Green
- Starring Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan
- Classification PG; G in Quebec; 105 minutes
The Call of the Wild heeds a call of the times. It offers a rather multicultural representation of the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush compared with other Hollywood movies set in that time period. Does this latest version of a popular adventure novel actually strike gold, however? That depends on what you went looking for. If you’re after an action-packed adventure film set against turn-of-the-century Canadian wilderness, you’ll likely come away disappointed. If you’re looking for a good ol’ yarn – the kind where bad guys sneer, good guys sigh and a big dog rescues everyone and finds its true self in the process? Jackpot! (Opens Feb. 21)
