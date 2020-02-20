 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Film Review

Your weekend movie guide: The four-star Ordinary Love and serviceable The Call of the Wild

Ordinary Love

Courtesy of LevelFilm

  • Directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn
  • Written by Owen McCafferty
  • Starring Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville
  • Classification PG; 92 minutes

rating

It’s hard to make a film about the middle of anything, especially a long marriage. The presumption is that if a couple has stayed together long enough, there’s no drama left. The new British film Ordinary Love solves its drama problem by choosing from Tom (Liam Neeson) and Joan’s (Lesley Manville) long marriage the year that Joan is diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer. But don’t be fooled. Although writer Owen McCafferty and co-directors Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn – themselves a married couple – get all the cancer stuff right, Joan’s disease isn’t the point. The point is to take a good, long look at that rarest of cinematic subjects: the good, long marriage. Manville and Neeson make a brilliant and – thank you, directors – age-appropriate couple. (Opens Feb. 21)

The Call of the Wild

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox/Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

  • Directed by Chris Sanders
  • Written by Michael Green
  • Starring Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan
  • Classification PG; G in Quebec; 105 minutes

rating

The Call of the Wild heeds a call of the times. It offers a rather multicultural representation of the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush compared with other Hollywood movies set in that time period. Does this latest version of a popular adventure novel actually strike gold, however? That depends on what you went looking for. If you’re after an action-packed adventure film set against turn-of-the-century Canadian wilderness, you’ll likely come away disappointed. If you’re looking for a good ol’ yarn – the kind where bad guys sneer, good guys sigh and a big dog rescues everyone and finds its true self in the process? Jackpot! (Opens Feb. 21)

This weekly guide was compiled by Lori Fazari, with reviews from Aparita Bhandari, Johanna Schneller and Lara Zarum.

