TFCA toasts Canadian filmmakers, while Calgary firefighters ring in the new year

Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, Toronto

Awards season in Los Angeles is under way, and here in Canada, on Jan. 9, the Toronto Film Critics Association hosted its 21st annual awards evening in Toronto.

TIFF's Cameron Bailey returned as host of the evening and for his opening monologue spoke of diversity, gender equality and sexual harassment, subjects that have rocked the film industry. TFCA president Peter Howell spoke of the association's decision to write a members' code of conduct as well as develop a new program that will foster young critical voices from underrepresented communities.

The highlight of the evening came when the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award was announced. The honour and accompanying $100,000 cheque given by Rogers Communications vice-chairman Phil Lind went to Werewolf, the debut feature from Nova Scotian filmmaker Ashley McKenzie, who won last year's $5,000 Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist. This year, that prize went to filmmaker Sofia Bohdanowicz.

TIFF’s artistic director Cameron Bailey returned as host of the TFCA gala. George Pimentel

Don McKellar, presenter of the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award, and Kate Alexander Daniels. George Pimentel

Calgary Firefighters New Year's Eve Charity Gala, Calgary

For a few hundred Calgarians, the last night of 2017 was spent giving back. The inaugural Calgary Firefighters New Year's Eve Charity Gala supported 13 worthy Alberta-based causes, including the Calgary Firefighters Burn Treatment Centre at Foothills Hospital, the organization I Can For Kids and the Calgary Seniors' Resource Society.

Calgary Health Trust, a charity founded in 1996 with a mandate to transform health care in Alberta, matched funds raised by the evening up to $150,000, and philanthropist Ann McCaig, chair emeritus of the health trust, was chair of this New Year's Eve happening.

Festivities began at the Hyatt Regency with a black-tie dinner given for big donors, and later, joined by gen-next big givers, the energy increased as the clock neared midnight and the party moved downstairs, where the "Station 54" afterparty was being held. By the time 2018 was rung in, an impressive $370,000 was raised for the 13 benefiting organizations.

Ann McCaig, chair emeritus of the Calgary Health Trust. Sandra and Scott Walker