The Disaster Artist takes audiences inside Tommy Wiseau’s magnificent, beloved failure

There is only one thing more surreal than making The Room, Tommy Wiseau's wackadoo 2003 drama that is widely regarded as one of the worst movies ever produced. Actually, make that two things – and Greg Sestero has done them both.

The actor was introduced to Hollywood by way of Wiseau's magnificent failure, and has spent a good portion of his career ever since reliving the disaster: on stage, on podcasts, in media interviews. For the past decade or so, wherever The Room goes – mostly midnight-madness shows across North American rep houses – Sestero follows, turning the film's awfulness into a celebration of so-bad-it's-still-bad cinema. He has even wrung a book from his failure's afterlife, co-written with journalist Tom Bissell and titled The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Film Ever Made.

Which has led Sestero to that second only-in-showbiz moment of surreality: promoting a film based on his book based on his time making The Room.

And this is how Greg Sestero, 39, has come to find himself sitting in a Toronto hotel suite this past September, talking up director James Franco's The Disaster Artist at the Toronto International Film Festival alongside the project's two screenwriters, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, and, of course, Tommy Wiseau, Sestero's friend and creative partner.

It is a hall-of-mirrors reality that the actor still wrestles with.

"Being here, it's almost like a celebration. The film is telling a story of its own, but also carrying on the love, true love, that audiences have for The Room," Sestero says. "But this is its own film, James has made it his own, and yet it translates so well to what we did, too. It's absolutely exciting, but also absolutely surreal."

That balance of excitement and bizarreness was something Neustadter and Weber had to weigh carefully while writing their script. Too campy, and it would render the project irrelevant, as The Room is kitschy enough on its own (albeit unintentionally so). Too satirical or cynical, and their film would risk looking cruel. Instead, the pair sought to channel what they thought was Sestero's own goal when he wrote his memoir: a sincere, heartfelt chronicle of the creative process, and the fissures that result when a relationship is put under the strain of such endeavours.

"This is really a story about friendship. We intended to write a drama, not an out-and-out comedy," says Weber, who has worked with writing partner Neustadter on projects as varied as 500 Days of Summer and The Pink Panther 2. "Audiences have a love for these characters, for Greg and Tommy, and that affection is exactly how we felt when we read the book."

It is a sense of affection, of legitimate love, that has not only fuelled The Disaster Artist, but Sestero's willingness to keep getting pulled back into The Room's orbit.

"The last eight years have been one thing after another. You think the phenomenon has gone as far as it will go, and then it keeps going," he says. "It's hard to put it into perspective. I'm grateful, on the one hand, because The Room came out and was perceived a certain way. We all want to make movies and do creative things at the highest level so, in the end, the fact that it gave me a chance to work these guys," he adds, gesturing to Weber and Neustadter, "that's all you can ask for."

Another perk of post-Room life for Sestero is the chance to see himself on the big screen again, even if played by someone else: Dave Franco, brother of director James.

"What's cool is that our stories are sort of the same," Sestero says of Dave. "Growing up with a brother who was very well-known, he had to carve out his own niche. He had something to prove."

As the assembled group starts to get lost in the details of the previous night's TIFF premiere – as part of the festival's Midnight Madness program, naturally – everyone's affection for The Room and their bewilderment at how both it and The Disaster Artist actually got made start to blur into a general sense of conspiratorial can-you-believe-we-got-away-with-this wonder.

Adding to this sense of unrealness is Wiseau, the mystery man behind The Room, sitting silently amongst everyone, his eyes hidden behind sunglasses, his waist boasting a belt of magnificent ostentatiousness and his face betraying zero emotion. Little is known about Wiseau – he may be from the Eastern Bloc, maybe not; he might have been born in 1955, but who's to say; he completely funded The Room's $6-million (U.S.) production, but won't divulge where his money was earned – and he seems to delight in confusing both fans and detractors.

And so his lone comment for this spot of The Disaster Artist publicity is a quick jab at James Franco, who both directs Wiseau's life story here and plays him in a fully committed act of extremes. Asked what he thinks of Franco's performance, Wiseau offers only the following: "It was pretty good. Yeah. I 99.8-per-cent approve."

When it comes to any and all matters regarding The Room, 99.8 per cent is more than anyone could have ever hoped for.

