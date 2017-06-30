Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards (GGPAA) are Canada’s foremost distinction for excellence in the performing arts.

The awards recognize a stellar array of artists and arts volunteers for their outstanding contribution to culture in Canada and abroad.

As the new presenting sponsor of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards (GGPAA) Gala, Birks celebrated this year’s 25th anniversary edition in style.

To mark the momentous occasion held at the newly-renovated National Arts Centre (NAC) in Ottawa last night, Birks celebrated the Award laureates and Canada’s 150th anniversary with the creation of online tributes that can be enjoyed by Canadians from coast-to-coast, as well as an exclusive Birks’ Award Portrait Studio with photos taken by esteemed Canadian photographer, Norman Wong.

