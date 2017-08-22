Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Javier Bardem will discuss their craft at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say they’re among the guests for the In Conversation With lineup, which also includes Gael Garcia Bernal.

The program features intimate, onstage discussions with industry luminaries.

Jolie will be at this year’s festival with “First They Killed My Father,” which she directed, produced and co-wrote, and “The Breadwinner,” which she produced.

Mirren will be at the fest with “The Leisure Seeker,” Bardem can be seen in “mother!” and “Loving Pablo,” and Bernal stars in “If You Saw His Heart.”

The festival has also revealed the lineup for its Discovery program, featuring titles by up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world, with themes including teen sexuality and LGBTQ issues.

