Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Helen Mirren attends the premiere of Eye In The Sky at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on March 9, 2016, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Helen Mirren attends the premiere of Eye In The Sky at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on March 9, 2016, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TIFF to host intimate discussions with Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Javier Bardem will discuss their craft at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say they’re among the guests for the In Conversation With lineup, which also includes Gael Garcia Bernal.

The program features intimate, onstage discussions with industry luminaries.

Jolie will be at this year’s festival with “First They Killed My Father,” which she directed, produced and co-wrote, and “The Breadwinner,” which she produced.

Mirren will be at the fest with “The Leisure Seeker,” Bardem can be seen in “mother!” and “Loving Pablo,” and Bernal stars in “If You Saw His Heart.”

The festival has also revealed the lineup for its Discovery program, featuring titles by up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world, with themes including teen sexuality and LGBTQ issues.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

TIFF's Canadian slate features premiere of ‘Alias Grace’ adaptation (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular