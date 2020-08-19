 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
TIFF

Composer Terence Blanchard to be honoured at annual TIFF Tribute Awards

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Composer Terence Blanchard poses during a photo session ahead of the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon, at the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2019.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Oscar-nominated composer Terence Blanchard will receive an award at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The six-time Grammy Award winner will be honoured at the annual TIFF Tribute Awards.

The fundraiser event will be virtual this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will air Sept. 15 on CTV and its digital properties in Canada, and be streamed to a global audience by Variety magazine.

Blanchard will receive the TIFF Variety Artisan Award, which recognizes creatives who have excelled at their craft and made an outstanding contribution to cinema and entertainment.

Previously announced TIFF Tribute Award winners for this year include actors Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins, director Chloe Zhao, and filmmaker Mira Nair.

Blanchard has worked with Spike Lee several times, including on 2018’s BlacKkKlansman, which earned him a Grammy Award, as well as nominations for an Oscar and BAFTA.

His work will also be heard in two films at TIFF: Regina King’s feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami, and Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised.

The festival’s 45th edition runs Sept. 19-19.

