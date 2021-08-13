Julia Child documentary, Colin Kaepernick drama among latest additions to TIFF lineup

Open this photo in gallery The TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre, in Toronto, on Sept. 10, 2020. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Small-screen series including Ava DuVernay’s Colin Kaepernick drama and a CBC dramedy about a genderfluid millennial are among the latest additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Festival organizers say the Primetime lineup will feature DuVernay’s scripted drama “Colin in Black & White” as well as CBC’s upcoming series “Sort Of.”

The TV-focused program will also include the Netflix thriller “Hellbound” from “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho and the historical series “The Panthers,” about the beginnings of the Polynesian Panther Party in New Zealand.

TIFF also added the Julia Child film “Julia” to its documentary lineup, and a world premiere of the ensemble drama “The Forgiven,” starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, to its Gala presentations.

Organizers also announced which TIFF selections will be part of special Sept. 13 screenings across the country, including “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” starring Benedict Cumberbatch in Summerside, P.E.I., and the Spanish comedy “Official Competition” with Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The festival runs Sept. 9 to 18 and will feature a mix of in-person and digital events.

Earlier this summer, festival organizers said that for the first time, cinephiles outside Toronto would be able to take in TIFF screenings at simultaneous, one-night events in select cities.

The animated “Charlotte” will play in Moose Jaw, Sask., while audiences in Markham, Ont., can see the German sci-fi romance “I’m Your Man.”

Meanwhile, audiences in Saint John, N.B., and Collingwood, Ont., can get tickets to Saskatchewan-born Cree/Metis filmmaker Danis Goulet’s Indigenous sci-fi thriller “Night Raiders.”

