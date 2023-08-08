Open this photo in gallery: Actor Sylvester Stallone in a still from the film Sly, directed by Thom Zimny.HO/The Canadian Press

A documentary about the life and career of Sylvester Stallone will close the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Netflix film “Sly” directed by Thom Zimny explores Stallone’s roller-coaster journey from a troubled kid in New York to a Hollywood action superstar.

In a statement TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey says the story of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” icon is one of “perseverance and triumph” that has left an undeniable mark in the world of cinema.

Stallone is a producer on the film. Director Zimny’s previous works includes HBO’s two-part documentary “Elvis Presley: The Searcher.”

TIFF has not yet released attendance details for any of their premieres. And while current SAG-AFTRA strike rules may prevent Hollywood actors from promoting their work, they may not apply to Stallone’s role as a documentary subject or producer.

“Sly” will premiere Sept. 16 with a gala closing out the festival, which runs Sept. 7-17.

Previous closing night films include Mary Harron’s “Dalíland,” and Chinese drama “One Second.”