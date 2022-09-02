Taylor Swift is seen backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 28.Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is turning the Toronto International Film Festival “Red.”

Organizers say Swift will grace TIFF next week to present the first screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35-millimetre film, which is considered the cinematic gold standard.

The 13-minute short film brought visual storytelling to the extended version of the track All Too Well from her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), which spurred a cultural sensation upon its release last November.

Swift is set to discuss her directorial debut with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 9.

In a news release, Bailey called Swift a “brilliant visual thinker” and said the two will discuss the pop star’s cinematic influences.

Tickets will go on sale for TIFF members on Saturday, while the general public can get their seats on Sept. 5.

This isn’t Swift’s first stop on the film festival circuit. She brought All Too Well: The Short Film to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival in June, surprising audiences with a special performance.

While Swift adds significant star wattage to the TIFF slate, the festival has cancelled a live reading from Canadian director Jason Reitman, citing “circumstances beyond our control” on its website.

