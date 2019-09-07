 Skip to main content

TIFF TIFF 2019: Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Heather Graham and other stars out in full force on night two

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

TIFF 2019: Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Heather Graham and other stars out in full force on night two

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The festivities that filled day two of TIFF 2019 kicked off before noon at the Four Seasons Hotel. The hotel hosted a brunch in partnership with TIFF’s Share Her Journey initiative to honour Dame Anna Wintour, Vogue’s legendary editor-in-chief, with the first-ever icon award in recognition of her advancement of women in film, television and the arts. Toronto’s fashion set turned up for the occasion, which marked Dame Anna’s first official visit to Toronto in her nearly three-decade reign over the publication. The short and sweet sit-down for 100 was hosted by filmmaker Barry Avrich, PR pro Halla Rafati, Rogers Telefund executive director Robin Mirsky and the hotel’s general manager Konrad Gstrein. Fashion plates Sylvia Mantella and Suzanne Rogers served as hosts; Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF, and actor Dakota Johnson were also out.

A few hours later, the pre- and post-premiere parties were well underway downtown. Bisha Hotel’s rooftop spot Kost was the place for a party hosted by Diageo to celebrate the world premiere of The Friend. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite was joined by the film’s stars Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson to celebrate.

TIFF 2019: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Aimee Kelly among Hollywood stars gracing first-night parties

The big ticket of night two was the party to celebrate the world premiere of Destin Daniel Cretton’s American justice drama Just Mercy. The film’s stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, along with producer Bryan Stevenson, who wrote the book from which the film was based, were all in attendance at an Audi-hosted bash at The Fermenting Cellar.

Story continues below advertisement

West on King Street earlier in the evening, the Nordstrom Supper Suite served its first batch of boldface names at a series of parties. Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill and Rainn Wilson were out with director Roger Michell ahead of the premiere of their film Blackbird. Later, Heather Graham, Sophie Nélisse and Jodi Balfour gathered for a post-premiere celebration for their film The Rest of Us. That Blackbird crew then headed to RBC House for their official after-party. The same space later hosted the party to celebrate the world premiere of Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal, with leads Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke both on-hand.

Elsewhere in the city, Mongrel House gave a joint party to toast the Canadian distributor’s 2019 TIFF offering, including Alla Kovgan’s Cunningham, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory. Over at Arcane, Entertainment One’s Best of the Fest hosted some 800 guests, among them actors Stephan James and Jason Priestley, designers Dean and Dan Caten, and Sweetness In The Belly director Zeresenay Mehari and stars Kunal Nayyar and Wunmi Mosaku.

On the docket for Saturday night: the world premiere party for Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, with star Jennifer Lopez scheduled to attend. And over at the Four Seasons, the annual Hollywood Foreign Press bash returns. Expected at that one? Everyone.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter