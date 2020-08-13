TIFF 2020: All the films premiering at this year’s festival

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival will look radically different than in years past, not just in the way films will be presented – at physically distanced indoor and outdoor venues – but also in the number of films premiering. Down from the hundreds of offerings from previous years, the 50 films making their debut at this year’s festival are being billed as the best of the best.
Below is a list of all the films premiering at this year’s TIFF, with links to the festival’s website where screening dates and times will be announced on Aug. 25.
Directed by Farnoosh Samadi, Iran
Directed by Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen, U.S.
Directed by Mira Nair, UK/India
Directed by Francis Lee, U.K.
Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark
Directed by Manijeh Hekmat, Iran/Germany
Directed by Tracey Deer, Canada
Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili, Georgia/France
Directed by Halle Berry, US
Directed by Frederick Wiseman, US
Directed by Ricky Staub, US
Directed by Spike Lee, US
Directed by Sonia Kennebeck, US
Directed by Viggo Mortensen, Canada/UK
Directed by Nicolás Pereda, Mexico/Canada
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds
Directed by Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, UK/US
Directed by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser, Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar
Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan)
Directed by I-Fan Wang, Taiwan
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, US
Directed by J Blakeson, UK
Directed by Michelle Latimer, Canada
Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain)
Directed by Mayye Zayed, Egypt/Germany/Denmark
Directed by Ben Sharrock, UK
Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades)
Directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria, Brazil/France
Directed by Sam Pollard, US
Directed by Michel Franco, Mexico
Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois)
Directed by Philippe Lacôte, Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal
Directed by Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt, Canada
Directed by Chloé Zhao, US
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi, Italy/France/Germany
Directed by Regina King, US
Directed by Glendyn Ivin, Australia
Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, US/Canada/Hungary
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés Meghatározatlan Ideig Tartó Együttlétre)
Directed by Lili Horvát, Hungary
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić, Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey
Directed by Roseanne Liang, US/New Zealand
Directed by Emma Seligman, US/Canada
Directed by Suzanne Lindon, France
Directed by François Ozon, France
The Best Is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu)
Directed by Wang Jing, China
Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, India
Directed by Florian Zeller, UK/France
Directed by Ephraim Asili, US
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel
Directed by Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott, Canada
Directed by Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly, UK
Directed by Michelle Latimer, Canada
Directed by Naomi Kawase, Japan
