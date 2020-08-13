TIFF 2020: All the films premiering at this year’s festival

Open this photo in gallery Clockwise from left: Michelle Latimer's Inconvenient Indian, Ricky Staub's Concrete Cowboy, Francis Lee's Ammonite, Tracey Deer's Beans, Regina King's One Night in Miami and Chloé Zhao's Nomadland are all premiering at TIFF 2020. Handout

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival will look radically different than in years past, not just in the way films will be presented – at physically distanced indoor and outdoor venues – but also in the number of films premiering. Down from the hundreds of offerings from previous years, the 50 films making their debut at this year’s festival are being billed as the best of the best.

Below is a list of all the films premiering at this year’s TIFF, with links to the festival’s website where screening dates and times will be announced on Aug. 25.

180 Degree Rule

Directed by Farnoosh Samadi, Iran

76 Days

Directed by Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen, U.S.

A Suitable Boy

Directed by Mira Nair, UK/India

Ammonite

Directed by Francis Lee, U.K.

Another Round (Druk)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark

Bandar Band

Directed by Manijeh Hekmat, Iran/Germany

Beans

Directed by Tracey Deer, Canada

Beginning (Dasatskisi)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili, Georgia/France

Bruised

Directed by Halle Berry, US

City Hall

Directed by Frederick Wiseman, US

Concrete Cowboy

Directed by Ricky Staub, US

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Directed by Spike Lee, US

Enemies of the State

Directed by Sonia Kennebeck, US

Falling

Directed by Viggo Mortensen, Canada/UK

Fauna

Directed by Nicolás Pereda, Mexico/Canada

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds

Directed by Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, UK/US

Gaza Mon Amour

Directed by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser, Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan)

Directed by I-Fan Wang, Taiwan

Good Joe Bell

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, US

I Care A Lot

Directed by J Blakeson, UK

Inconvenient Indian

Directed by Michelle Latimer, Canada

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain)

Directed by Mayye Zayed, Egypt/Germany/Denmark

Limbo

Directed by Ben Sharrock, UK

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades)

Directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria, Brazil/France

MLK/FBI

Directed by Sam Pollard, US

New Order (Nuevo Orden)

Directed by Michel Franco, Mexico

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois)

Directed by Philippe Lacôte, Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal

No Ordinary Man

Directed by Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt, Canada

Nomadland

Directed by Chloé Zhao, US

Notturno

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi, Italy/France/Germany

One Night in Miami

Directed by Regina King, US

Penguin Bloom

Directed by Glendyn Ivin, Australia

Pieces of a Woman

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, US/Canada/Hungary

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés Meghatározatlan Ideig Tartó Együttlétre)

Directed by Lili Horvát, Hungary

Quo Vadis, Aïda?

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić, Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey

Shadow In the Cloud

Directed by Roseanne Liang, US/New Zealand

Shiva Baby

Directed by Emma Seligman, US/Canada

Spring Blossom

Directed by Suzanne Lindon, France

Summer of 85 (Été 85)

Directed by François Ozon, France

The Best Is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu)

Directed by Wang Jing, China

The Disciple

Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, India

The Father

Directed by Florian Zeller, UK/France

The Inheritance

Directed by Ephraim Asili, US

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel

Directed by Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott, Canada

The Third Day

Directed by Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly, UK

Trickster

Directed by Michelle Latimer, Canada

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru)

Directed by Naomi Kawase, Japan

