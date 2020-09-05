TIFF 2020: Tickets are on sale to the public – here’s everything you need to know

Open this photo in gallery From left: 76 Days, about life inside Wuhan at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak; Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby; and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised. Handout

The 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival begins on Thursday, Sept. 10, and continues to Saturday, Sept. 19. Ticket sales to the public begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Regular screenings at the TIFF Bell Lightbox or Bell Digital Cinema cost $19, and premium tickets cost $26.

Drive-in prices at the Visa Skyline Drive-In at CityView, RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place and OLG Play Stage at Ontario Place are $49 for a car with one to two people and $69 for three or more.

Open-air screenings at the West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place cost $38 for a lawn pod for two people.

How it will work

TIFF has spent the past six months since closing its five-screen Lightbox planning for how to pull off this year’s festival. The result is a scaled-back hybrid in-person and online event with more than 60 premieres. (By comparison, the 2019 festival saw 245 films premiere.) Physically distanced in-cinema and drive-in events are planned in Toronto, and virtual screenings will bring films to home audiences across Canada.

What to watch

With the release of many films being put off into 2021, the Oscar bait that usually populates TIFF’s programming won’t be available, nor will films produced by Netflix as the streaming service takes a year off from the festival circuit. Here’s our list of all the films premiering this year, and our critics’ picks of the ones they’re most excited to watch. The opening night film is Spike Lee’s filmed version of David Byrne’s Broadway theatrical concert American Utopia.

Other premieres will include Francis Lee’s 1800s-set British drama Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan; Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen, which was set to premiere at this past spring’s Cannes film festival, before it was cancelled; Ricky Staub’s coming-of-age drama Concrete Cowboys starring Idris Elba; the Canadian-Mexican drama Fauna from TIFF regular Nicolas Pereda; Reinaldo Marcus Green’s inspirational drama Good Joe Bell starring Mark Wahlberg; French filmmaker Suzanne Lindon’s directorial debut Spring Blossom; Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised; and Naomi Kawase’s Japanese drama True Mothers. Canadian festival selections include The New Corporation: An Unfortunately Necessary Sequel, Tracey Deer’s Beans, Emma Seligman’s comedy Shiva Baby, and two projects from Michelle Latimer: her documentary adaptation of Thomas King’s The Inconvenient Indian and episodes of her forthcoming CBC series Trickster

Making the most of it

Plan your viewing party with our TIFF-at-home guide to food, drinks and how to make your screening special (in a pandemic-friendly way), whether you’re watching from home or at an outdoor viewing.

