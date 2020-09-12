 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
TIFF

TIFF 2020: The ultimate festival bingo game for pandemic times

Get your printer and a pencil and a physically-distanced friend to play TIFF bingo, 2020-style

Barry Hertz
It’s a Toronto International Film Festival like no other, with spot-the-celebrity replaced by remembering your password to log in for a digital screening.

To mark the occasion, film editor Barry Hertz wrote this festival bingo game. Print it out for your at-home TIFF viewing party, and follow his Twitter updates for the latest from the festival, which runs until Sept. 19.

Page 1 of GM TIFF BINGO
Page 1 of GM TIFF BINGO

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
