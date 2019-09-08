 Skip to main content

TIFF TIFF 2019: The festival's splashiest parties celebrate women

TIFF 2019: The festival's splashiest parties celebrate women

Women are the centre of attention and celebration on Day 3 at the Toronto International Film Festival

Nicole Kidman attends The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter's Toronto International Film Festival party on day three of TIFF at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/The Associated Press

Bryce Dallas Howard, left, and Felicity Jones attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson, left, and Dakota Johnson attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

US actress Kerry Washington arrives for the Hollywood Reporter and the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations annual event celebrating the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at the Four Seasons hotel on September 7, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert attends The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter's Toronto International Film Festival party on day three of TIFF at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/The Associated Press

Imogen Poots attends the HFPA/THR TIFF PARTY during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

