TIFF 2020: Photos from an unusual opening day

The 2020 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off in unusual fashion with a drive-in screening of American Utopia, Spike Lee's concert documentary about David Byrne. The festival looks much different this year as COVID-19 restrictions change the moviegoing experience.

