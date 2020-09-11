 Skip to main content
TIFF 2020: Photos from an unusual opening day

The 2020 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off in unusual fashion with a drive-in screening of American Utopia, Spike Lee's concert documentary about David Byrne. The festival looks much different this year as COVID-19 restrictions change the moviegoing experience.

Open this photo in gallery:

Actress Sarah Gadon attends the screening of American Utopia at the VISA Skyline Drive-In at CityView on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

1 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

A brand ambassador waits in front of a Ferrero Rocher pop up store on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

2 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Actress Sarah Gadon takes a picture during the screening of "American Utopia" at the VISA Skyline Drive-In at CityView on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

3 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

A TIFF usher gives a gift bag filled with light snacks and water to moviegoers attending the screening of American Utopia at the VISA Skyline Drive-In at CityView on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

4 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Moviegoers inside the theatre for the screening of Night of the Kings at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

5 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

A view of the drive-in screening of American Utopia at the VISA Skyline Drive-In at CityView on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

6 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

Moviegoers walk back to their car before the screening of American Utopia at the VISA Skyline Drive-In at CityView on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

7 of 8

Open this photo in gallery:

A cleaner disinfects the handrail of the escalator inside the TIFF Bell Lightbox on the opening day of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2020, in Toronto.

Arthur Mola/The Globe and Mail

8 of 8

