Doc series chronicling Canada’s history of anti-Black racism premieres at TIFF
Singer Jully Black, former governor general Michaelle Jean and director Nadia Louis-Desmarchais discuss the importance of Black Life: Untold Stories while walking the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12. The new CBC documentary series traces the individual and collective histories of Black people in Canada.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos