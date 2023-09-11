Nicolas Cage says becoming a meme helped him tap into Dream Scenario role
Being the subject of countless internet memes helped actor Nicolas Cage tap into his role in Dream Scenario, the actor said on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. Cage called Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli's film, about an ordinary professor who gains viral fame, a masterpiece.
The Canadian Press
