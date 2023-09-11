Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Being the subject of countless internet memes helped actor Nicolas Cage tap into his role in Dream Scenario, the actor said on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. Cage called Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli's film, about an ordinary professor who gains viral fame, a masterpiece.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos