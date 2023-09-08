Toronto International Film Festival gets underway amid actors and writers strike
Fewer stars and less buzz are expected at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, which kicked off under the shadow of dual strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. At the red carpet on Sept. 7 for The Boy and the Heron, by renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, questions lingered about how TIFF would look in a year when many celebrities weren't expected to attend.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos