In The Journey, involving a what-if minivan road trip through the Scottish countryside by a pair of fierce political enemies, the British character actor Timothy Spall stars as the Protestant minister and Democratic Unionist Party Leader Ian Paisley, opposite Irish actor Colm Meaney’s Martin McGuinness, a Sinn Fein politician. The film (written by Colin Bateman and directed by Nick Hamm) is a highly dramatized version of the events that led to the 2006 St. Andrews Agreement that solidified peace in Northern Ireland. The Globe and Mail spoke with Spall by phone to discuss politics and poetic licence.

The Northern Ireland peace accords reached in 1998 and 2006 are currently being threatened. Given that The Journey ends on a high note with the St. Andrews Agreement, maybe both sides should be locked into a theatre and made to watch the film.

I believe some of them have. But films are a poetic way of trying to get to a truth. Sometimes, as we know, they’re more efficient than real life. One thing for sure is that The Journey is a microcosm about the Troubles. It’s a shining beacon of hope and a celebration of what was achieved in a small country that has had so much agony and so much civil unrest. It’s better now than it was 20 years ago, but you still have two factions who are diametrically opposed to each other in their ideology. The fact that they agreed to share power is remarkable. But it’s an ongoing thing. We all like tidy conclusions, but that’s not always the case.

You mentioned a poetic way of getting to a truth. There’s been some criticism among academics about the film’s dramatization of events, and, to use their words, the abuse of poetic licence.

That comes from the point of view of someone wanting the film to be a documentary or representative of what actually happened. It’s a bit close, historically. Is Lincoln or Saving Private Ryan an abuse of poetic licence? Is any political drama that’s not a re-enactment of transcripts? The film, by its nature, is fiction. Therefore, it does take liberties. But within that fiction is an encapsulation and distillation of the many, many facets that have to be placed within a fictionalized version, to get to the absolute nugget of what these two guys are telling each other.

Because the title of The Journey refers to the dramatized process of the two guys reaching a compromise, doesn’t the film transcend the Troubles? It’s about hope and reconciliation, isn’t it?

I think I agree with that. But in Britain, for a people of a certain generation, it was constantly in the news. We all feel we have an ownership of it. I can understand where people are coming from. Also, I think a lot of people who are upset with the film are journalists, rather than film reviewers. Those who understood it as a movie tend to enjoy it. Those who see it as a documentary feel disappointed by it. But that’s not what it claims to be.

Can you talk about your transformation into Ian Paisley? I almost didn’t recognize you on screen.

Well, good. Good.

And that strange giggle of Paisley’s. Was that a real thing or did you come up with that?

He did have a rather peculiar laugh. It’s kind of surprising, because here was a man who was a fierce, terrifying, brilliant orator. Early on, he was regarded as a demagogue and a frightening person for a lot of people. But I looked at a lot of stuff when he was older. The edges had come off him. Some of the rivets of the statue of his resolve, I like to say, had loosened. So, there’s this gentle, self-mocking laugh.

What’s the nugget, to use your word, of what the film to film is trying to say?

That these are sworn enemies who, through common humanity, were able to cut through all the hate on a human level. Through the understanding of each other’s outrageous demands and the banality about using the other guy’s cellphone or whatever, it all led to a connection between them. Something happened between them that everybody, including me, never thought in a million Sundays would happen. But there it is.

A peace reached between warring factions. Who knew?

It’s what this film tries to investigate. How did these ludicrously opposed foes ever get it done? They reached an agreement to share power. And it’s holding. I mean, people were dying. They’re not any more. There are sores and wounds that people are forgiving. They won’t forget, but they have to forgive.

The Journey opens July 7 in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Report Typo/Error