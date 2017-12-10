Toronto Film Critics Association chooses The Florida Project as best picture of 2017

The Toronto Film Critics Association has selected The Florida Project as best picture in its awards announced on Sunday.
Sean Baker's drama is about kids growing up in a welfare motel in the shadow of Disney World.
Willem Dafoe was chosen Best Supporting Actor for his role as the motel manager.
Best Director honours went to Greta Gerwig for her comedic drama, Lady Bird. The film's co-star Laurie Metcalf, was chosen Best Supporting Actress.
Daniel Day-Lewis won for Best Actor for Phantom Thread, while Frances McDormand was picked as Best Actress for her portrayal of a driven and tormented mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The members of the film critics association also chose the three finalists for the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award: Hello Destroyer, Werewolf, and Wexford Plaza.
