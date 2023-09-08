Atom Egoyan on Seven Veils, his most personal story yet
Atom Egoyan returns to the Toronto International Film Festival with his latest feature Seven Veils. The film stars Amanda Seyfried and tells the story of a theatre director whose world unwinds as she reworks a production of Salome. Egoyan says that it’s a very personal film to him.
The Canadian Press
