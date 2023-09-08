Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Atom Egoyan returns to the Toronto International Film Festival with his latest feature Seven Veils. The film stars Amanda Seyfried and tells the story of a theatre director whose world unwinds as she reworks a production of Salome. Egoyan says that it’s a very personal film to him.

