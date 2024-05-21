Skip to main content
Actor Diane Kruger joined director David Cronenberg to discuss the filmmaker's exploration of grief, The Shrouds, in Cannes. Kruger, who plays three characters in the movie, says she was not disturbed by the film's images of what may happen to her body after death.

