Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Author Kim Thúy says she never thought it would be possible to bring her book 'Ru' to life on the big screen. Its star, Chloé Djandji, says she could relate to some of the challenges of her character because like Thúy, she immigrated to Quebec from Vietnam at age 10. 'Ru' opens in select theatres Jan. 26th. (Jan. 24, 2024)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos