'Ru' author feels privileged to bring refugee story to the big screen
Author Kim Thúy says she never thought it would be possible to bring her book 'Ru' to life on the big screen. Its star, Chloé Djandji, says she could relate to some of the challenges of her character because like Thúy, she immigrated to Quebec from Vietnam at age 10. 'Ru' opens in select theatres Jan. 26th. (Jan. 24, 2024)
The Canadian Press
